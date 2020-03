The Fruit of Grisaia

Yuji Kazami wants to live an ordinary life and transfers in as the first male student of Mihama Academy. Before his arrival the school has had only five female students, who have seemingly lived normal lives. However, like Yuji each one of the girls has their own circumstances for being at Mihama and not all of them are welcoming of outsiders. Can these new peers make it to graduation day peacefully or will their pasts prove too great of an obstacle to overcome?