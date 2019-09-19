1 season available (9 episodes)

The First Wives ClubThe First Wives Club

ComedyTV Series2019

The TV adaptation of the 1996 comedy about three divorcees who share a common past.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

Three best friends vow to prioritize their friendship. Series premiere.
Episode 2

Plan B

Ari agrees to be Hazel's divorce lawyer. Bree wants a divorce.
Episode 3

Diamonds are Forever

Ari, Hazel and Bree orchestrate a heist to break into Derek's penthouse.
Episode 4

Storytelling

A video of Ari?s daughter is leaked. Hazel sells her prized possessions.
Episode 5

What Happens Upstate

Ari runs into an old flame. Bree realizes she still loves Gary.
Episode 6

The Glow Up

Bree and Gary hook up. Khalil helps Hazel return to her roots.
Episode 7

Something Blue

Hazel and Bree go to Sag Harbor to support Ari and the three reminisce.
Episode 8

One Night Only

Hazel partners with Derek, leading Bree to kick her out of the house.
Episode 9

Vengeance

Arils offered a new job. Hazel makes a decision about Derek. Season finale.

About this Show

The First Wives Club

Starring: Chase W. DillonRyan Michelle BatheMichelle ButeauJill ScottMark Tallman

