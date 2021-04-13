1 season available (1 episode)

The First 100 Days: Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Marilyn Strickland

Award Shows & Events • NewsTV Series2021

ABC News Live documents the first 100 days of the most diverse Congress in history th...more

ABC News Live documents the first 100 days of the most diverse Co...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

The First 100 Days: Representative Nancy Mace and Representative Marilyn Strickland

ABC News Live documents the first 100 days of the most diverse Congress in history through the lens of two female politicians.

About this Show

The First 100 Days: Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Marilyn Strickland

ABC News Live documents the first 100 days of the most diverse Congress in history through the lens of two female politicians.

Award Shows & EventsNewsTV Series2021
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on