The Endgame

When international arms dealer and criminal mastermind Elena Federova orchestrates seven simultaneous New York City bank heists, principled and relentless agent Val Turner vows to take her down. An outcast in the bureau, Val soon learns that she'll have to use clues from her own complicated past to try to decipher Elena's cryptic games. However, as the mystery starts to unravel and chilling secrets are revealed, Val begins to question her own sense of justice when it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems.more

Starring: Morena BaccarinRyan Michelle BatheKamal Angelo Bolden

TV14DramaCrimeThrillerTV Series2022
When international arms dealer and criminal mastermind Elena Federova orchestrates seven simultaneous New York City bank heists, principled and relentless agent Val Turner vows to take her down. An outcast in the bureau, Val soon learns that she'll have to use clues from her own complicated past to try to decipher Elena's cryptic games. However, as the mystery starts to unravel and chilling secrets are revealed, Val begins to question her own sense of justice when it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems.

