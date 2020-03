The Eden of Grisaia

The future is uncertain for Yuuji, Amane, Makina, Sachi, Yumiko, and Michiru. As it turns out Yuuji's life is far more complicated than anyone could have imagined. He soon finds himself entangled in a political war within CIRS while the school is on the brink of closing. One thing is for certain, though—the girls are not who they were a year ago and will no longer let anyone take things away from them. With help from a new mysterious individual, they may just be unstoppable.