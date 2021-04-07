1 season available (2 episodes)

The Crime of the Century

Documentaries • TV Series2021

Alex Gibney explores the origins, extent and fallout of America's opioid epidemic in ...more

Alex Gibney explores the origins, extent and fallout of America's...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Part One

'Part One.' Purdue Pharma's aggressive promotion of the highly addictive OxyContin lays the groundwork for America's opioid crisis.​
Episode 2

Part Two

'Part Two.' While pharmaceutical companies mass-market the synthetic opioid fentanyl, lawmakers continue to grease the opioid pipeline.

The Crime of the Century: Sneak Peek

About this Show

The Crime of the Century

Alex Gibney explores the origins, extent and fallout of America's opioid epidemic in this riveting two-part documentary.

DocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't Rise
Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
The Vow
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Jinx: The Life And Deaths of Robert Durst
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
On Tour With Asperger's Are Us
TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Allen v. Farrow
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Showbiz Kids
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The Last Cruise
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
I Love You, Now Die
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Weight Of The Nation
TVPG • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2012)
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Mommy Dead and Dearest
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on