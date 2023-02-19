About this Show

The Company You Keep

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the family business with sights set on getting out for good, Emma works to close in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled "My Fellow Citizens."