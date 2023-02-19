1 season available (1 episode)

The Company You KeepThe Company You Keep

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the family business with sights set on getting out for good, Emma works to close in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled "My Fellow Citizens."more

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and unde...More

Starring: Milo VentimigliaCatherine Haena KimWilliam Fichtner

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE DUO BASIC
Get Hulu & Disney+, both with ads, for $9.99/mo.Get Hulu & Disney+, both with ads, for $9.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Company You Keep

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the family business with sights set on getting out for good, Emma works to close in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled "My Fellow Citizens."

Starring: Milo VentimigliaCatherine Haena KimWilliam FichtnerTim ChiouFreda Foh Shen

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

AccusedTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The Watchful EyeTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2023)
Not Dead YetTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Animal ControlTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Alert: Missing Persons UnitTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The Rookie: FedsTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
All RiseTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Brothers & SistersTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2006)
NYPD BlueTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1993)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2022)
The Cleaning LadyTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2022)
October RoadTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Big SkyTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.