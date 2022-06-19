1 season available (1 episode)

The Color of Space | Stories of Inspiration from Black NASA Astronauts

They took the step to achieve the impossible, overcoming barriers and making space for others to follow. In a new documentary, be empowered by the remarkable stories of tenacity, courage, and motivation from the agency’s most decorated heroes. Learn about their path to NASA, their source of inspiration, experiences in space, the importance of representation, the meaning of Juneteenth, and much more. The Color of Space captures the personal stories of seven current and former Black astronauts, each selected to become part of NASA’s astronaut corps and train for space missionsmore

They took the step to achieve the impossible, overcoming barriers and making space for others to follow. In a new documentary, be empowered by the remarkable stories of tenacity, courage, and motivation from the agency’s most decorated heroes. Learn about their path to NASA, their source of inspiration, experiences in space, the importance of representation, the meaning of Juneteenth, and much more. The Color of Space captures the personal stories of seven current and former Black astronauts, each selected to become part of NASA’s astronaut corps and train for space missions

