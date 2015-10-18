A series about love and all that goes with it; family and fidelity, seduction, commitment, jealousy, envy, obligation and mad passion. Love that saves...more
A series about love and all that goes with it; family and fidelity, seduction, commitment, jealousy, envy, obligation and mad passion. Love that saves and love that destroys. Tolstoy's Anna Karenina is the greatest ever relationship drama. 'The Beautiful Lie' is a re-imagining of this story set in contemporary middle-class life, exploring the love-lives of both 'happy' and 'unhappy' families in all their mess and grandeur.
1 season available (6 episodes)
1 season available
(6 episodes)
