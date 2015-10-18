Episode 6 Episode 6

Anna and Skeet have moved to the country in a futile bid for peace. Anna puts on a brave face for Dolly who visits her beautiful new house. Dolly is quietly jealous. Anna finds herself home alone with the baby more and more as Skeet makes any excuse to be back in the city with his work. Anna is convinced he is having an affair with Theresa, the singer. The clingier Anna is the more distant Skeet becomes. Their relationship begins to spiral. Meanwhile, the now heavily pregnant Kitty bumps into Skeet for the first time since he left her at their engagement party. She maintains her dignity and for the first time in her adult life, feels like a grown up. She decides she is ready to become a mother. Dolly and Kingsley discover the house they're living in is full of termites and are forced to move in with Peter and Kitty. They finally say goodbye to their nanny Gabriella and are much sadder than they ever anticipated but overall, they are proud of how far they have come. Kitty gives birth to a baby boy and is a natural mother. Surprisingly, she develops a newfound respect for her body which she has loathed until now. Meanwhile, Anna is not invited to Kasper's birthday party, which solidifies her guilt further. She breaks into Xander's house at dawn and sneaks into Kasper's bedroom to see him. Xander's new girlfriend Lydia finds her there. Xander confronts and asks Anna to leave. Feeling out of control, Anna goes to find Skeet but instead of consoling her they end up fighting. Anna is unable to manage her fears. She believes she gave up her son for Skeet but can't seem to hold onto either of them. She feels alone. AND THEN she discovers Theresa has been hiding away with Skeet. He pleads with her that it is nothing but Anna doesn't know what to believe anymore. This sends her into a spiral of mania that ends in her killing herself, to spite him. It's the ultimate revenge.