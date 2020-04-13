The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

Uniting two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life -- music and love, 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately, fall in love. The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it's time to take their relationships to the next level. The harmony of the couples is tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. The couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion get a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.