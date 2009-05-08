The Alzheimer's Project: Grandpa, Do You Know Who I Am?

^^then $6.99/mo or then-current regular price. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

^Price will increase to $69.99/month on 12/21/2021