The 56th Annual CMA AwardsThe 56th Annual CMA Awards

Honoring members of the country music industry; Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host.

Honoring members of the country music industry; Luke Bryan and Pe...More

Starring: Luke BryanPeyton Manning

TVPGAward Shows & EventsMusicTV Series2022
Alan Jackson Receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards 2022

Brothers Osborne Accepts the Award for Vocal Duo of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

Chris Stapleton Accepts the Award for Male Vocalist of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

Cody Johnson Accepts the Award for Single of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

Hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Welcome You to "The 56th Annual CMA Awards"

Jordan Davis Accepts the Award for Song of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

Lainey Wilson Accepts the Award for Female Vocalist of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

Lainey Wilson Accepts the Award for New Artist of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

Luke Combs Accepts the Award for Album of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

Luke Combs Accepts the Award for Entertainer of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

OLD DOMINION Accepts the Award for Vocal Group of the Year at CMA Awards 2022

