The 55th Annual CMA Awards
The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by the more than 7,100 industry professional members of CMA, which when established in 1958 became the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music. The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast on television for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television.
Starring: Luke Bryan