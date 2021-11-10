1 season available (1 episode)

The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by the more than 7,100 industry professional members of CMA, which when established in 1958 became the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music. The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast on television for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television.more

Starring: Luke Bryan

TVPGAward Shows & EventsMusicTV Series2021
Blake Shelton Performs "Come Back As A Country Boy" at The CMA Awards 2021

Brothers Osborne Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne Performs "Younger Me" at The CMA Awards 2021

Carly Pearce Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Perform "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" at The CMA Awards 2021

Chris Stapleton Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Album of the Year

Chris Stapleton Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Single of the Year

Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson Accept the 2021 CMA Award for Song of the Year

Chris Stapleton Performs "Cold" at The CMA Awards 2021

Eric Church Performs "Heart On Fire" at The CMA Awards 2021

Gabby Barrett Performs "The Good Ones" at The CMA Awards 2021

Host Luke Bryan Kicks Off The 55th Annual CMA Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Perform "If I Didn't Love You" at The CMA Awards 2021

Jimmie Allen Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year

Keith Urban Performs "Wild Hearts" at The CMA Awards 2021

Luke Bryan Performs "Up" at The CMA Awards 2021

Luke Combs Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year

Mickey Guyton ft. Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards Perform "Love My Hair" at The CMA Awards 2021

Miranda Lambert Performs a Medley to Open The CMA Awards 2021

Old Dominion Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion Performs "I Was On A Boat That Day" at The CMA Awards 2021

Thomas Rhett Performs "Country Again" at The CMA Awards 2021

Zac Brown Band Performs "Same Boat" at The CMA Awards 2021

The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by the more than 7,100 industry professional members of CMA, which when established in 1958 became the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music. The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast on television for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television.

