1 season available (8 episodes)

TexicanasTexicanas

TV14RealityTV Series2019

The series follows a stylish group of San Antonio sophisticates as they try to balanc...more

The series follows a stylish group of San Antonio sophisticates a...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Chapter 1 - Two Months Earlier

Welcome to San Antonio, the big little city, where everyone has an opinion about everybody…especially if you’re Mexican. While hosting the ultimate Cinco de Mayo bash, Mayra’s close amigas Lorena and Karla, try to get to know Luz better.
Episode 2

Chapter 2 - Mind Over Matter

The drama at girls’ night continues, leaving Luz and Mayra on the outs. Penny is conflicted with breaking Mexican tradition when it comes to matters of her son, while Lorena tries to teach her son how to drive.
Episode 3

Chapter 3 - Unfashionable Behavior

Karla, Lorena, Mayra and their families enjoy a Mariachi Mass, but at lunch it's clear the tension is affecting everyone in the group. Anayancy’s US residency is expiring and Luz opens up about a citizenship story of her own.
Episode 4

Chapter 4 - The Truce

Mayra and her son discover their “inner artist," while Luz hosts the other women for a concealed handgun class. Lorena and Penny spend time with their moms, while Karla looks for a way to embrace her husband’s Greek culture.
Episode 5

Chapter 5 - Birthday Bashing

With Mayra’s help, Lorena throws herself a beautiful birthday luncheon, but an emotional breakdown from Mayra puts her friendship with Karla at risk. Later, Karla throws a Sip & See for her jewelry boutique and extends an invite to all the ladies.
Episode 6

Chapter 6 - Text Mess

Karla’s and her husband throw a Havana Nights themed anniversary party for their night club. Penny decides to take the group on a couples’ get-away to Horseshoe Bay. Mayra gets a hold of Penny’s phone and reads a group chat not meant for her eyes.
Episode 7

Chapter 7 - Borderline Friendships

Breakfast in Horseshoe Bay continues, and things get heated when the women unleash months of pent up feelings they have towards Mayra.
Episode 8

Chapter 8 - Independence Day

Penny is in the hot seat, when the ladies think she showed Mayra the group chat on purpose. Unhappy with the state of the ladies' friendships the men plan a 4th of July party to try and repair their relationships.

About this Show

Texicanas

The series follows a stylish group of San Antonio sophisticates as they try to balance their social lives and the demands of raising a family. But, it's their shared experience of facing the ongoing challenges of American culture, while still finding ways to honor their heritage and traditions that bonds these ladies with a connection that runs deeper than friendship.

Starring: Penny AyarzagoitiaMayra FarretLorena MartinezAnayancy NolascoKarla Ramirez

TV14RealityTV Series2019
