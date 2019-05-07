About this Show
Texicanas
The series follows a stylish group of San Antonio sophisticates as they try to balance their social lives and the demands of raising a family. But, it's their shared experience of facing the ongoing challenges of American culture, while still finding ways to honor their heritage and traditions that bonds these ladies with a connection that runs deeper than friendship.
