1 season available (9 episodes)

Surviving MarriageSurviving Marriage

Married couples on the verge of divorce take part in an extreme form of therapy in hopes of saving their relationships. Akin to being locked in a room and told to work it out -- sort of -- one couple on each episode spend five days together on a secluded South Pacific island. Without modern conveniences and with limited access to food and water, the husband and wife have to rely on each other to survive the challenging conditions, including when they take part in physical and emotional exercises designed by marriage counselors. Guiding viewers are clinical psychologist Dr. Colleen Long and family therapist Tom Kersting, who explain how the participants are faring during the often-volatile journey. On the final day, the couple decide if they want to remain married or call it quits.more

TV14RealityTV Series2015

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Surviving Marriage

Married couples on the verge of divorce take part in an extreme form of therapy in hopes of saving their relationships. Akin to being locked in a room and told to work it out -- sort of -- one couple on each episode spend five days together on a secluded South Pacific island. Without modern conveniences and with limited access to food and water, the husband and wife have to rely on each other to survive the challenging conditions, including when they take part in physical and emotional exercises designed by marriage counselors. Guiding viewers are clinical psychologist Dr. Colleen Long and family therapist Tom Kersting, who explain how the participants are faring during the often-volatile journey. On the final day, the couple decide if they want to remain married or call it quits.

TV14RealityTV Series2015

