Stone Quackers

TVMA • Comedy, Animation, Adult Animation • TV Series • 2015

Stone Quackers will shock, it will disturb, it will provoke. Executive produced by acclaimed actor John C. Reilly and renowned artist/creator Ben Jo

Stone Quackers will shock, it will disturb, it will provoke. Executive produced by acclaimed actor John C. Reilly and renowned artist/creator Ben Jo...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

II

Known affectionately as the “Brown Bomber,” Stone Quackers II is one of the pillars of the first season. Also Barf goes on a rope swing.
Episode 2

I

With the Stone Quackers legacy in question, the now legendary producers and writers penned this classic episode. Also, Barf drives a tractor into the canal.
Episode 3

IV

Often referred to as !@#$, also known as “The Runes,” Stone Quackers IV pulled all aspects of their legend into tight focus. Also snakes.
Episode 4

III

After the full on assault of Stone Quackers II, Stone Quackers III finds the group taking a step back through a milder approach. Also Barf suggests skinny dipping.
Episode 5

One Last Bad Prank

After being reprimanded by Dottie, the guys commit to one last prank before confessing. The situation quickly escalates out of control but no one knows why.
Episode 6

Blue Feathers

In the spirit of David Lynch’s 1986 film Blue Velvet, Dottie’s daydreams take her into the sensuous and ethereal realm of Cheeseburger Island’s seedy underbelly. Also Bug loses something important.
Episode 7

TwentyOneTwelve

The episode eventually became known as one of Quackers most obscure and overlooked works. Diehard SQ fans feel the episode is underrated. Also, Bug changes species.
Episode 8

Hurricane

Their previous episode cemented their bombastic destiny. Stone Quackers V never tries to emulate their past achievements, but instead gives you something to talk about. Also Barf tries to drive in a hurricane.
Episode 9

Caress of Steel

Based in the future, a galaxy wide war results in the union of all planets under the rule of the Cheeseburger Island. Also Bug masters the culinary arts.
Episode 10

Power Windows

The show’s producers didn’t want them to do another “concept” episode. They ignored that advice and found large commercial success which allowed them to chart their own course moving forward. Also Bug opens his mind.
Episode 11

"Hemispheres"

According to a 1998 interview, the episode is based on Clay’s frequent nightmares. The birds heard in Hemispheres were recorded outside near Ben Jones's Studios near the YMCA. Also Bug enjoys the serenity of a playground.
Episode 12

A Farewell to Kings

Writing the material took about six months, and recording the episode took about a seventeen years in the studio to finish. Also Bug becomes a titan of industry.

