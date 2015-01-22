Stone Quackers
TVMA • Comedy, Animation, Adult Animation • TV Series • 2015
Stone Quackers will shock, it will disturb, it will provoke.
Executive produced by acclaimed actor John C. Reilly and renowned artist/creator Ben Jones, the duck denizens of Cheeseburger Island endure hardships ranging from hurricanes, severed heads to dangerous hot dogs and the shame of being alive. The show is based on the upbringing of Whit Thomas and Clay Tatum (from the lauded live show PowerViolence) and their experience living in the remote and strange city of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Actress/writer, Heather Lawless (The Heart, She Holler) also stars as John C. Reilly’s angelic yet deviant paramour. Guest stars include Pam Adlon (Louie, Californiacation), Rory Scovel (Ground Floor) and Budd Anthony Diaz (PowerViolence) with music from The Zombies, Lightning Bolt, and The Doobie Brothers.