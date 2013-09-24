7 seasons available

Star Trek: The Next Generation

TVPG • Action, Family, Drama, Classics, Adventure, Science Fiction, Aliens • TV Series • 1989

Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) focuses on the 24th century adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). This...more

Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) focuses on the 24th century adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). This...more

Start watching Star Trek: The Next Generation

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

7 seasons available (176 episodes)

7 seasons available

(176 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesBest of Picard
Season1234567
Episode 1

Descent, Part 2

Picard, Troi, and Geordi are held prisoner by Data, who has left the Enterprise to join his evil brother Lore as leaders of the Borg.
Episode 2

Liaisons

While the crew plays host to ambassadors from an alien race, Picard is stranded on a barren planet with a woman who falls desperately in love with him.
Episode 3

Interface

Geordi defies Picard's commands and risks his life in what appears to be a futile attempt to rescue his missing mother.
Episode 4

Gambit, Part 1

Picard's disappearance during an archaeological trip pits Riker and Data against a group of mercenaries who are looting planets for artifacts.
Episode 5

Gambit, Part 2

Picard and Riker masquerade as mercenaries in order to retrieve a potentially lethal Vulcan artifact.
Episode 6

Phantasms

Data's first bad dream turns into a real-life nightmare for the rest of the Enterprise crew.
Episode 7

Dark Page

Troi must probe her mother's psyche when a traumatic secret causes a psychic breakdown that threatens Lwaxana's life.
Episode 8

Attached

Imprisoned and telepathically joined by an alien race, Picard and Beverly are forced to face the feelings they have always had for each other.
Episode 9

Force of Nature

An alien brother and sister resort to desperate measures to prove their theory that warp drive is destroying the universe.
Episode 10

Inheritance

A routine mission to save an endangered planet brings Data face-to-face with a woman who claims to be his mother.
Episode 11

Parallels

Returning to the Enterprise from a competition, Worf finds reality changing, and is troubled when no one else seems to notice.
Episode 12

The Pegasus

Riker is torn when his former commander, now an admiral, orders him to hide the real purpose of a risky mission from Picard.
Episode 13

Homeward

Worf's foster brother violates the Prime Directive in an effort to save a doomed alien race.
Episode 14

Sub Rosa

Shortly after her grandmother's death, Beverly falls under the spell of a ghost lover who has been in her family for generations.
Episode 15

Lower Decks

While enduring the Enterprise's promotion evaluation process, four junior officers find themselves involved in a top-secret mission.
Episode 16

Thine Own Self

Having completely lost his memory, Data is stranded on a primitive planet where the inhabitants fear he is carrying a deadly plague.
Episode 17

Masks

While an alien archive transforms the Enterprise into its ancient society, Data is taken over by several different personalities from the extinct civilization.
Episode 18

Eye of the Beholder

While experiencing empathic visions after an officer's mysterious suicide, Troi becomes romantically involved with Worf.
Episode 19

Genesis

Picard and Data return to the Enterprise to discover that the entire crew has de-evolved into prehistoric beings.
Episode 20

Journey's End

Picard is forced to relocate American Indians from a planet they have settled, while a colonist causes Wesley to re-examine his future.
Episode 21

Firstborn

A mysterious family friend arrives to help transform Worf's reluctant son Alexander into a warrior.
Episode 22

Bloodlines

Picard learns that he has a son, and that the young man has been targeted for murder by an old enemy in search of revenge.
Episode 23

Emergence

The lives of the Enterprise crew are endangered when the ship suddenly develops its own intelligence.
Episode 24

Preemptive Strike

Ro Laren is forced to choose between her loyalty to Picard and her hatred toward Cardassia when she accepts an assignment to infiltrate the Maquis.
Episode 25

All Good Things

Picard finds himself travelling between the past, present, and future while attempting to prevent the destruction of humanity... by his own actions.

Measure of a Man

TVPG • Action, Family • Episode (1989)

Q Who?

TVPG • Classics, Adventure • Episode (1989)

The Offspring

TVPG • Action, Family • Episode (1990)

The Best of Both Worlds, Part 1

TVPG • Action, Family • Episode (1990)

The Best of Both Worlds, Part 2

TVPG • Action, Family • Episode (1990)

Family

TVPG • Action, Family • Episode (1990)

The Inner Light

TVPG • Classics, Adventure • Episode (1992)

Chain of Command, Part 2

TVPG • Action, Family • Episode (1992)

Tapestry

TVPG • Action, Family • Episode (1993)

All Good Things

TVPG • Classics, Adventure • Episode (1994)

Scorpion, Part 2

TVPG • Science Fiction, Adventure • Episode (1997)

You May Also Like

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Lost in Space
TVG • Action, Family • TV Series (1965)
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (1995)
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Legion
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Orville
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Brady Bunch
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1969)
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Classics, Adventure • TV Series (1966)
Star Trek: Enterprise
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Stargate Atlantis
TV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2004)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

7 seasons available (176 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial