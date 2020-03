Star Trek: Enterprise

Set in the 22nd century, nearly 100 years before James T. Kirk, ENTERPRISE takes place during the early pioneering days of deep space exploration, when interstellar travel is in its infancy and the United Federation of Planets is still decades away. Captain Jonathan Archer is the prototype for Starfleet captains to come; he’s bold, intensley curious and eager to venture where no man has gone before. Unlike the seasoned, sometimes unflappable officers of the 24th century, the crew of ENTERPRISE exhibits a sense of wonder and excitement, as well as a little trepidation about the strange things they’ll encounter. With their star charts mostly empty, they’ll have to prove they’re ready for life among the stars.