After getting fired and barred from his previous profession, Mutta is forced to move back in with his parents. Meanwhile, the career of his kid brother Hibito is taking off as he trains to become an astronaut just like Mutta wanted to. But when Mutta receives an offer to train as an astronaut at JAXA, it seems like he might finally be getting the chance to live his dreams.
1 season available (75 episodes)
1 season available
(75 episodes)
