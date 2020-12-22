About this Show
So Great, So Fragile
Saving the Great Lakes. Fighting for the future of the largest fresh water system on Earth. The Great Lakes are among North America’s most valuable resources. Not only are they a source of recreation, the lakes are a trillion dollar economic powerhouse. This series partners with National Geographic to dive into some of the issues impacting the Great Lakes.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month