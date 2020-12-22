So Great, So Fragile

1 season available (1 episode)

Documentaries • NewsTV Series2020

Saving the Great Lakes. Fighting for the future of the largest fresh water system on Earth.

Saving the Great Lakes. Fighting for the future of the largest fresh water system on Earth. The Great Lakes are among North America’s most valuable resources. Not only are they a source of recreation, the lakes are a trillion dollar economic powerhouse. This series partners with National Geographic to dive into some of the issues impacting the Great Lakes.

DocumentariesNewsTV Series2020
