1 season available (2 episodes)

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

TV14Documentaries • TV Series2021

Follow the colorful staff of a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of...more

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Our Top Story
Episode 1

Our Top Story

'Our Top Story.' While Vern Van Winkle looks to expand into Las Vegas, tensions rise as the news team considers how to scale up business.
Quitting Season
Episode 2

Quitting Season

'Quitting Season.' With expansion plans on hold, Vern focuses on attracting advertisers; Deanna laments the station’s latest departure.​
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump: Trailer

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump: Trailer

Small Town News: Sneak Peek

Small Town News: Sneak Peek

About this Show

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

Follow the colorful staff of a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, in this six-part documentary series.

TV14DocumentariesTV Series2021

