About this Show
Small Fortune
Comic Lil Rel Howery hosts lighthearted, heart-pounding, miniaturized games for cash prizes. Teams of friends and family face unique challenges based on real-world locations -- such as a mini airport, a tiny rotating sushi bar or small replicas of the Oval Office and Ellis Island. The scaled-down games test players' precision, strategy and technique. The teams who prove themselves worthy have the chance to walk away with a large monetary payout, but the smallest miscalculation or shake of the hand could cost them big time.
Starring: Lil Rel Howery
