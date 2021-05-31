1 season available (1 episode)

Small FortuneSmall Fortune

TVPGGame ShowsTV Series2021

Comic Lil Rel Howery hosts lighthearted, heart-pounding, miniaturized games for cash ...more

Comic Lil Rel Howery hosts lighthearted, heart-pounding, miniatur...More

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Semper Fly

Nick, Johnnie and BaoThy are fired up and ready to win it all with their military precision. The trio is playing to help pay off BaoThy’s student loans and take a group adventure. They play Waste Wing, One Small Step, Wedding Clashers and more!

Contestants Try To Escape the Big Little Heist Round with $170,000 - Small Fortune

About this Show

Small Fortune

Comic Lil Rel Howery hosts lighthearted, heart-pounding, miniaturized games for cash prizes. Teams of friends and family face unique challenges based on real-world locations -- such as a mini airport, a tiny rotating sushi bar or small replicas of the Oval Office and Ellis Island. The scaled-down games test players' precision, strategy and technique. The teams who prove themselves worthy have the chance to walk away with a large monetary payout, but the smallest miscalculation or shake of the hand could cost them big time.

Starring: Lil Rel Howery

TVPGGame ShowsTV Series2021
  • hd

