4 seasons available

Small Business Revolution - Main Street

TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series • 2016

Small towns across the country are fighting for their survival with the odds stacked against them. But what happens if we join that fight by dedicatin...more

Small towns across the country are fighting for their survival with the odds stacked against them. But what happens if we join that fight by dedicatin...more

Start watching Small Business Revolution - Main Street

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

4 seasons available (35 episodes)

4 seasons available

(35 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1234
Episode 1

Meet Searcy

The community of Searcy, Arkansas struggles to evolve from its conservative, Southern roots to an inclusive community where small businesses—and residents—can thrive. Will a half million-dollar investment from Deluxe be enough to spark a revolution?
Episode 2

Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant

Whilma immigrated to the U.S. to give her children a more promising future, but this college town leads to stale summer profits. Can Amanda, Ty, the Deluxe marketing team and an acclaimed restaurateur keep this Filipino restaurant from closing its doors?
Episode 3

ARganic Woodwork

Military veteran and woodworker Coty has a passion for helping local foster families, but start-up mode has him building tables rather than building his business. Can Amanda, Ty, and the Deluxe marketing team help Coty whittle his way out of his garage?
Episode 4

El Mercado

Jose and Catrina opened a Mexican market so they could spend more time with their children, but they need help spicing up local demand. See if Amanda, Ty, the Deluxe marketing team and retail maven Lynne Robertson can help rescue this struggling retailer.
Episode 5

Nooma Yoga Studio

These studio owners find passion and purpose in yoga, but have their franchise aspirations stretched them too far? See if Amanda, Ty, the Deluxe marketing team and a franchise aficionado can help Nooma get to a more peaceful state of mind.
Episode 6

Zion Climbing and Event Center

This non-profit climbing center is in desperate need of a renovation to rope in more customers. See if Amanda, Ty, the Deluxe marketing team and a nonprofit expert can help these business owners climb to new heights.
Episode 7

Savor + Sip Coffeehouse

These coffee shop owners don’t have insight into their finances and aren’t sourcing ingredients economically. Can Amanda, Ty, the Deluxe marketing team and restaurant expert Kim Bartmann give these newlyweds a shot at brewing a profit?
Episode 8

Searcy Finale

Town leaders head to Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania to see how the Season 2 winner has continued to leverage insights from the Small Business Revolution, while the town of Searcy draws Season 4 to a close at its annual Beats & Eats celebration.

Small Business Revolution: Main Street

The Small Business Revolution Documentary

Belmont Barbershop: a Small Business Revolution Mini-Documentary

Bobby J & Stuff Like That Band: a Small Business Revolution Mini-Documentary

Mozzeria: a Small Business Revolution Mini-Documentary

Spirit Reins: a Small Business Revolution Mini-Documentary

You May Also Like

Open Door
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2018)
Tasty 101
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Home Free
TV14 • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Property Virgins
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Container Homes
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Desert Flippers
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Actually Me
Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Celebrity Living
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2017)
Good Bones
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Struggle Meals
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
73 Questions
Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Sad Hot Girls
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Almost Impossible
Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Love It or List It, Too
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

4 seasons available (35 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial