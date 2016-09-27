Small Business Revolution - Main Street

Small towns across the country are fighting for their survival with the odds stacked against them. But what happens if we join that fight by dedicating a little money, a lot of experience, and thousands of hours of work into one small town, focusing on the small businesses at the heart of its main street? Each season, America chooses one lucky town to receive a $500,000 revitalization, featuring the transformation in an original series by Deluxe. Marketing maven and host Amanda Brinkman is joined by celebrity entrepreneur Robert Herjavec in Seasons 1 and 2, and renovation icon Ty Pennington in Seasons 3 and 4. Accompanied by a host of industry experts and small business marketing gurus from Deluxe, this remarkable series is changing lives and entertaining millions.