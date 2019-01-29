Shipwrecked 2019

On two remote islands, two rival tribes, the Tigers and the Sharks, battle against each other in the ultimate popularity contest in paradise. In each episode new arrivals land ashore where they’ll spend a day and night with each tribe. Both the Tigers and Sharks will do whatever it takes to win the new arrivals over in a bid to prove that they are the better island. At the end of each episode the new arrivals must decide which tribe they want to join…but in Shipwrecked, anything can happen. Sometimes the New Arrivals will have to duel against each other to stay, the tribes will also compete to win crucial advantages, and the rules of the game can change at any time. In this fierce contest to be the most popular, friendships are formed, romances blossom, and relationships are tested to their limits. At the end of this incredible adventure the biggest tribe will win the huge cash prize of £50,000… but can they all trust each other when it really matters?