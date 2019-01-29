1 season available

Shipwrecked 2019Shipwrecked 2019

RealityBritish • InternationalTV Series2019

On two remote islands, two rival tribes, the Tigers and the Sharks, battle against ea...more

On two remote islands, two rival tribes, the Tigers and the Shark...More

Start watching Shipwrecked 2019

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (15 episodes)

1 season available

(15 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season9
Episode 1

Episode 1

The ultimate popularity contest in paradise kicks off as eight strangers wash up on the tropical shores of Tiger Island deep in the heart of the South Pacific.
Episode 2

Episode 2

The freshly formed Tigers and Sharks wake up on their rival islands with both tribes embracing their new tribal identities.
Episode 3

Episode 3

It’s the morning after the first beach party, and the Sharks are worried that one of their tribe might be falling for a rival after his blatant flirting attempts to try and convince her to move to Tiger island last night…
Episode 4

Episode 4

Daisy wakes up to her first day of life as a mole on Tiger Island, with no one suspecting a thing…
Episode 5

Episode 5

The Tigers are still angry and reeling from the shock of last night’s beach party. They decide this is now war.
Episode 6

Episode 6

The Tigers and Sharks are now fully embracing their tribal identities as they work to make their islands most appealing to the new arrivals.
Episode 7

Episode 7

The Sharks and Tigers prepare to welcome another pair of new arrivals in paradise.
Episode 8

Episode 8

On Sharks there’s a team meeting that leaves Shark original Emma furious with Sam.
Episode 9

Episode 9

After their brief trip to Tiger Island, the Shark’s spies are feeding back to the tribe on the competition, and the team are rattled!
Episode 10

Episode 10

Duel Week continues but this time there’s only one new arrival, leaving both tribes to ponder why…
Episode 11

Episode 11

After the shock events of the beach party – the battle lines are temporarily dropped between the Tigers and Sharks as we enter the third week in paradise.
Episode 12

Episode 12

It’s Tribal Challenge Week in the Shipwrecked competition, and in a massive shipwrecked shocker there are FIVE new arrivals for the Tigers and Sharks to woo.
Episode 13

Episode 13

Tribal Challenge Week continues as the new arrivals are spending a third night with one of the tribes.
Episode 14

Episode 14

The end of the Shipwrecked competition is on the horizon and there’s still everything to play for the Tigers and Sharks.
Episode 15

Episode 15

After weeks of battling to become the biggest tribe, the Tigers and Sharks are about to face a final emotional beach party, and find out who will be the winner of Shipwrecked 2019!

About this Show

Shipwrecked 2019

On two remote islands, two rival tribes, the Tigers and the Sharks, battle against each other in the ultimate popularity contest in paradise. In each episode new arrivals land ashore where they’ll spend a day and night with each tribe. Both the Tigers and Sharks will do whatever it takes to win the new arrivals over in a bid to prove that they are the better island. At the end of each episode the new arrivals must decide which tribe they want to join…but in Shipwrecked, anything can happen. Sometimes the New Arrivals will have to duel against each other to stay, the tribes will also compete to win crucial advantages, and the rules of the game can change at any time. In this fierce contest to be the most popular, friendships are formed, romances blossom, and relationships are tested to their limits. At the end of this incredible adventure the biggest tribe will win the huge cash prize of £50,000… but can they all trust each other when it really matters?

RealityBritishInternationalTV Series2019
  • hd
You May Also Like
Total Bellas
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2016)
Sense and Sensibility (2008)
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (2008)
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2020)
Fear Factor
TV14 • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
David Copperfield
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (1999)
World of Dance
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2017)
The Only Way Is Essex
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Total Wipeout
Reality • TV Series (2009)
Blackadder
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1983)
Upstairs Downstairs
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2011)
Coronation Street
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (1960)
Harlots
TVMA • Drama, British • TV Series (2017)
Mr. Bean
TVG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (1990)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on