About this Show
Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case
The case of the the 2002 unsolved murder of RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay stayed cold for nearly two decades. Now, new developments in the story uncovered by Journalist Darla Miles examines the complicated legacy of a rap pioneer and leverages exclusive archival video to reveal new details and seek justice for friends, family, fans and an entire community.
