1 season available (1 episode)

Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay CaseSet the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case

Documentaries • Award Shows & Events • CrimeMusic • TV Series2021

The case of the the 2002 unsolved murder of RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay stayed cold for ...more

The case of the the 2002 unsolved murder of RUN DMC’s Jam Master ...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
SeasonOther

Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case

Friends, family, fans and an entire community seek justice for the nearly 20-year unsolved murder of RUN-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.

Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case | Official Trailer

About this Show

Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case

The case of the the 2002 unsolved murder of RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay stayed cold for nearly two decades. Now, new developments in the story uncovered by Journalist Darla Miles examines the complicated legacy of a rap pioneer and leverages exclusive archival video to reveal new details and seek justice for friends, family, fans and an entire community.

DocumentariesAward Shows & EventsCrimeMusicTV Series2021
  • hd

You May Also Like

For Life
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2020)
1000-lb Sisters
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
America's Next Top Model
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Genius: Aretha
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
30 for 30
Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Mrs. America
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Intervention
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Unexpected
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Claws
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
A Teacher
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
TVPG • Sports, Wrestling • TV Series (2019)
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on