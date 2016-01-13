1 season available

Second Chance

TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series • 2016

What would you do with a second chance? From executive producer/writer Rand Ravich and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon comes SEC

What would you do with a second chance? From executive producer/writer Rand Ravich and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon comes SEC...more

1 season available (11 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Suitable Donor

SERIES PREMIERE. A disgraced man gets a second chance at life - what will he do with it?
Episode 2

One More Notch

Due to the power surge that Mary and Otto caused in bringing Pritchard back to life, two notorious murderers escape from prison.
Episode 3

From Darkness the Sun

Pritchard tries to prove to Duval that he was a better police officer and man than his son ever knew. Meanwhile, he and Duval go up against a deadly psycho and another father-son duo that is out to cause trouble.
Episode 4

Admissions

A case from the past comes back into play as Pritchard and Duval investigate a series of murders involving young prodigies.
Episode 5

Scratch That Glitch

Mary's life is in danger when a dead pool predicts her death for the same day as an important Lookinglass product launch.
Episode 6

Palimpsest

Pritchard and Duval must stop a killer who mutilates and disfigures his victims.
Episode 7

That Time in the Car

Pritchard's daughter, Helen (guest star Amanda Detmer), is dating a parole officer (guest star Breckin Meyer), with whom she was linked while they were both in high school.
Episode 8

May Old Acquaintance Be Forgot

Duval is forced to cleanup a case from Pritchard's past.
Episode 9

When You Have to Go There, They Have to Take You In

Pritchard and Duval join forces to track down a serial killer, and Alexa and  Connor (guest star Adan Canto) try to procure key technology from Lookinglass.
Episode 10

Geworfenheit

Pritchard and Duval continue to investigate who Albert Lin really is, who created him and try to uncover how he is involved in a string of murders.
Episode 11

Gelassenheit

Pritchard and Duval race against the clock to save Gracie from Connor (guest star Adan Canto) and Otto’s life-threatening experiment.

