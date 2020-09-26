1 season available (1 episode)

SCB: Charlo vs. Rosario

Sports • Martial Arts • TV Series2020

Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario unification bout. Classic fight.

Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario unification bout. Classic fight...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

SCB: Charlo vs. Rosario

Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario unification bout. Classic fight.

About this Show

SCB: Charlo vs. Rosario

Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario unification bout. Classic fight.

SportsMartial ArtsTV Series2020
  • hd

You May Also Like

SCB: Davis vs. Walsh
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2017)
BELLATOR MMA 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
BELLATOR MMA: Kongo vs. Johnson 2
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
BELLATOR MMA: Nelson vs. Moldavsky
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
BELLATOR MMA: Ayala vs. Moldavsky
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
BELLATOR MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
UFC 25 Greatest Fights
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2018)
SCB: Davis vs. Gamboa
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2019)
UFC Ultimate Knockouts
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2014)
UFC Main Event
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2014)
UFC Countdown
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2019)
Inside Mayweather vs. Pacquiao
TVMA • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2015)
UFC Fight Flashback
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
Showtime Championship Boxing: Charlo vs. Montiel
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
UFC 252
TV14 • Sports, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on