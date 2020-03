Samurai Harem

His skill with a sword is magnificent but his SOCIAL skills need a LOT of work! After many long years perfecting the art of fighting, 17-year-old Yoichi Karasuma is sent down from the remote mountains to begin new training. But what he's really going to learn about are more practical things, like electrical appliances, modern clothing and, most especially, how NOT to make girls to want to kill you. That last lesson is one Yoichi may not survive, as his new dojo is infested with the infernal creatures in the form of the Ikaruga sisters.