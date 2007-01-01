About this Show
Samantha Who?
Samantha Newly is living proof that sometimes you have to lose your mind to find yourself. After a hit-and-run car accident Samantha is left with retrograde amnesia and soon learns that this could be the best thing to happen to her. She discovers she wasn’t a very good person and she vows to become the better person she thinks she wants to be. But no matter how hard she tries, she always seems to fall amusingly short, and the old “Bad Sam” tendencies seem to get in the way.