Safe Harbour

TVMA • Drama • TV Series • 2018

On a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia, five Australians come across a broken-down fishing boat, full of desperate asylum seekers. The Austral...more

On a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia, five Australians come across a broken-down fishing boat, full of desperate asylum seekers. The Austral...more

Episode 1

In the middle of the Timor Sea, five Australians try to help a boatload of asylum seekers by towing them. When the rope is cut between them, and seven people die as a result, it sets up a mystery that reignites several years later, when they meet again.
Episode 2

Ismail, grieving the loss of his daughter, reports the crime at sea to the Australian Federal police and the Australians are investigated. Secrets start to come to the surface and Ismail turns his suspicions closer to home.
Episode 3

The Australians continue to struggle with all of the after-effects. Ismail seeks revenge, which backfires. And the truth comes out.
Episode 4

The truth leads to a life in danger, as Ismail - blinded by grief - tries to get retribution, leading to a final confrontation and the possibility of new beginnings.

