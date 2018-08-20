Ruyi’s Love In The Palace, sequel of the mega award-winning show Empresses In The Palace, depicts a royal romance in the palace at the time of the Yon...more
Ruyi’s Love In The Palace, sequel of the mega award-winning show Empresses In The Palace, depicts a royal romance in the palace at the time of the Yongzheng Emperor’s passing and during the Qianlong Emperor’s rise to the throne.
1 season available (87 episodes)
1 season available
(87 episodes)
