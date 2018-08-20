1 season available

Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace

TVPG • Drama, International, Romance, History • TV Series • 2018

Ruyi's Love In The Palace, sequel of the mega award-winning show Empresses In The Palace, depicts a royal romance in the palace at the time of the Yon...

Ruyi’s Love In The Palace, sequel of the mega award-winning show Empresses In The Palace, depicts a royal romance in the palace at the time of the Yon...more

1 season available (87 episodes)

1 season available

(87 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

Qing Ying and Hong Li, the Fourth Prince, grow up together. Declined by the Third Prince, she is tangled with Hong Li. But the Emperor would only let her be Hong Li's concubine under a condition.
Episode 2

Episode 2

On his wedding day, Hong Li spends his first night with Qing Ying, his concubine, instead. The next morning, they are told that the Yongzheng Emperor passed away. Hong Li inherits the throne.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Qing Ying's aunt was a former queen of the Yongzheng Emperor. She commits suicide as the Empress Dowager accepts one Ula Nara hala to stay. The Empress Dowager differs with the Emperor on her funeral…
Episode 4

Episode 4

The Empress Dowager agrees to meet Qing Ying as she finally gets what she wants. Qing Ying is freed. She asks the Empress Dowager for a new name. Ru Yi is given.
Episode 5

Episode 5

The Emperor is too close with Ru Yi, upsetting the Empress Dowager. He could just ignore her. Noticing the situation, she is disregarded by the Household Department.
Episode 6

Episode 6

A woman playing Chinese lute is picked by the Emperor and she is styled as the Second Class Female Attendant. She has an argument with Xi Yue in the Royal Garden and it makes a mess.
Episode 7

Episode 7

Xi Yue goes to scold Hai Lan at late night on purpose. Ru Yi rushes there to save Hai Lan. Hai Lan falls unconscious amidst the argument. Being noticed, the Emperor gets there.
Episode 8

Episode 8

Rui's wound becomes worse after applying the ointment. It turns out that it is contaminated. Ruyi is directed at as she is the only royal concubine who touched it.
Episode 9

Episode 9

The Emperor visits Rui and she wins his sympathy. She is delighted that she successfully accomplishes her goal. After all, the wound is made herself under the command of her "Master"…
Episode 10

Episode 10

To celebrate Ru Yi's birthday, the Emperor comes over to her place. And she makes a dangerous wish for the sake of the Emperor, however, he gets furious when he hears a name.
Episode 11

Episode 11

The Emperor lets Yong Huang choose his adoptive mother among the Empress, Xi Yue and Ru Yi. Fearing that Ru Yi would threaten her position, the Empress decides to betroth her maid to the Head Eunuch.
Episode 12

Episode 12

Someone cries around the corner. It turns out to be Lian Xin, the maid of the Empress. She is very upset for the arranged marriage. Seeing that, Rui teases Lian Xin. Ruyi blames her.
Episode 13

Episode 13

Conflicts are still there between Rui and Xi Yue. Rui loves to eat seafood. Xi Yue then works on her meals. Pregnant Rui feels sick, but she rather thinks that it is normal.
Episode 14

Episode 14

Rui gives birth to a preemie. And the baby is physically abnormal who dies soon. The Empress blocks the news and the body is on the way to be buried.
Episode 15

Episode 15

Ru Yi sets up a trap to hunt down Wang Qin. When Wang Qin goes back home, he drinks the tea which is prepared by Lian Xin. Wang Qin harasses Xi Yue as he mistakendly recognizes her as Lian Xin.
Episode 16

Episode 16

The Emperor is discontented with the Empress and Xi Yue, however, Ru Yi is restored to his pamper. As the revenge is taken, she stops launching any war temporarily.
Episode 17

Episode 17

No matter how cautious and caring Ru Yi is, she fails to protect Huang Qi Ying from dangers. After all, the responsible Chinese medicine practitioner is bribed. Qi Ying's baby is stillborn.
Episode 18

Episode 18

A box of cinnabars is found in Ru Yi's dressing table. The Emperor and the Empress smell Ru Yi's perfume on it. The three eunuchs say that they are told by Ru Yi to do so. Ru Yi could hardly react.
Episode 19

Episode 19

Rui rushes to whip Ru Yi as she thinks that Ru Yi is the murderer. Huang Qi Ying is provoked to kill Ru Yi as well. Hai Lan shields Ru Yi from dangers and she informs the Emperor about that.
Episode 20

Episode 20

The Empress sends Ru Yi to the dog house, aka the Cold Palace. Before that, Ru Yi asks to see the Emperor, questioning him whether it is out of his will. Knowing the truth, she bears it.
Episode 21

Episode 21

The Second Prince suffers from asthma again. Bumping into Hai Lan who is flying a kite, the anxious Empress vents her anger on her. Ruo even tears off her sachet and throws it on the ground.
Episode 22

Episode 22

Knowing that the Emperor frequently visits the Embroidery Room to monitor the progress of the present for the Empress Dowager, Hai Lan seizes the chance to get his attention. Her plan succeeds.
Episode 23

Episode 23

The Emperor bumps into Yan Wan in the Royal Garden again. She catches his attention. Hai Lan randomly witnesses the scene and she reports to Lu Yun. Yan Wan is transferred to another place.
Episode 24

Episode 24

Ru Yi is attacked by venomous snakes at night. Luckily, she is saved by Ling Yun Che. The next day, the Chinese medicine practitioners find out that somebody has tampered her meals.
Episode 25

Episode 25

Admits the Ghost Festival, the Empress Dowager conducts some sort of religious ceremonies. A eunuch reports to her that Ru Yi burns joss papers. Getting furious, she rushes to the Cold Palace.
Episode 26

Episode 26

The Emperor holds a family banquet to celebrate the Chung Yeung Festival. A fire suddenly breaks out in the Cold Palace. Ru Yi is saved again. Worrying much about Ru Yi, he rushes there.
Episode 27

Episode 27

Ru Yi is poisoned in the Cold Palace and she is saved timely. The Emperor gets there to visit her. But she is still in a coma. He announces the immediate return of Ru Yi upon her recovery.
Episode 28

Episode 28

Ruo is afraid that Ru Yi would take revenge on her. Surprisingly, the Emperor promotes her instead of a punishment. In fact, she is a chess for saving Ru Yi someday.
Episode 29

Episode 29

In the Spring banquet, the Emperor sends the same gifts to all his concubines except for Ruo. He questions her about the truth. Threatened by the culprits, she could just be the scapegoat.
Episode 30

Episode 30

Hai Lan suffers from a shoulder dystocia. The responsible Chinese medicine practitioner is sent away. So Ru Yi asks someone reliable to come. After the hard delivery of a baby boy, she is in a coma.
Episode 31

Episode 31

Ru Yi discovers that the eunuch of Xi Yue knows how to play with snakes. The Emperor interrogates him. As his master is out of her mind, she cannot save him. Thus, he confesses all.
Episode 32

Episode 32

Knowing that Yan Wan suffers, Ling Yun Che begs Ru Yi for help. But Hai Lan suggests Ru Yi not to do so as she thinks that Yan Wan is ambitious. Ru Yi thinks that she does not deserve the love of Yun Che.
Episode 33

Episode 33

Before Xi Yue dies, Ru Yi visits her. She told her the secret of her medicines. And she shows her what the Empress has put inside their bracelets. Xi Yue is surprised and begs to see the Emperor.
Episode 34

Episode 34

The Empress takes good care of the Emperor by his side every day and she gets pregnant soon. But her body is weak. The baby means a lot as it decides the future of her family.
Episode 35

Episode 35

The Emperor bumps into Yu Yan and Ru Yi in the Royal Garden. As Yan Wan is just hurt by Yu Yan, she takes the chance to attract the Emperor's attention. She succeeds and she gets a promotion.
Episode 36

Episode 36

Rui is told that the culprit who murdered her son is the Empress instead. She is furious and she's going to take revenge. Bribing the servants of the Laundry, her plan is about to succeed.
Episode 37

Episode 37

Rui reports what she has eavesdropped to the Empress Dowager. Knowing that the Emperor decides to marry her daughter Huang Di away to a tribe, the Empress Dowager arranges someone to lobby for her.
Episode 38

Episode 38

The Emperor asks Lu Yun and Ru Yi to persuade the arrogant Jing Se to get married. Being told that she plays an important role in facilitating the relations internally and externally, Jing Se succumbs.
Episode 39

Episode 39

The Empress recommends Lu Yun to be the heir after she dies. And she urges the Emperor not to take Ruyi into consideration. He comes clean with her, exposing what she has done these years.
Episode 40

Episode 40

Realizing that no one is safe in the palace, Hai Lan decides to save Ru Yi's neck. When the third Prince passes by, she intentionally tells Yong Qi not to wail in the funeral in order to impress the Emperor.
Episode 41

Episode 41

As Lu Yun is no longer influential, Yan Wan goes to please Ru Yi. Refused by Ru Yi, she goes to Yu Yan instead. Yu Yan seizes the chance to humiliate Yan Wan in the public.
Episode 42

Episode 42

Humiliated by Yi Yan, Yan Wan finds no way to take revenge. Being put in the dog house, she wants to have a baby. Thus, she seduces Yun Che when the Emperor is away.
Episode 43

Episode 43

Yu Yan makes an accusation against Ru Yi that she is having an affair with the Master. Tokens are handed in alongside. After all, the Emperor is suspicious, he cannot deny it anyway for now.
Episode 44

Episode 44

It is the Emperor's birthday. Sadly, Ru Yi could not attend. She asks Hai Lan to send her gift to him. It turns out to be a riddle. Li Yu tries to finish the underhand task.
Episode 45

Episode 45

Suo Xin hurts badly as she was tortured. She cannot walk normally after that. Ru Yi complains the Emperor. He then agrees to let Suo Xin get married with Jiang, the practitioner.
Episode 46

Episode 46

Yong Huang has no chance to inherit the throne and he suffers from a serious disease. Before he passes away, he tells Ru Yi that the Empress is the one who killed his birth mother.
Episode 47

Episode 47

The Imperial Household Department is arranging new servants for different departments. A servant called Rong Pei attracts Ru Yi's attention as she dares to speak up. She becomes the substitute for Suo Xin.
Episode 48

Episode 48

Ru Yi gives Yu Yan a pair of ear rings as a present. To take revenge on her for Suo Xin, Rong Pei is asked to pierce Yu Yan's ears with the ear rings of thicker needles. Yu Yan badly hurts.
Episode 49

Episode 49

Yu Huan has failed to get pregnant for years. Suddenly she is told that she is pregnant. And the Emperor is surprised. Knowing the news, Yan Wan is distressed and she is desperate to get pregnant too.
Episode 50

Episode 50

The Empress Dowager urges the Emperor not to pamper the Empress only, making him unhappy. Yan Wan tactically gets a promotion in Hangzhou. In the Palace, things are not going well.
Episode 51

Episode 51

Yu Yan's lingerie is missing as someone sets Ling Yun Che up. She begs the Emperor to kill him. Seeing that the ex-lover is badly hurt, she cannot help to sit back and watch.
Episode 52

Episode 52

Yi Huan gives birth to the Tenth Prince. The midwife is bribed to make her difficult to get pregnant anymore. Caring about the prophesy, the Emperor sends the baby to a foster family.
Episode 53

Episode 53

The Emperor gets the deer blood wine from Yan Wan. He gains energy and he always stays there overnight. Being exhausted, he misbehaves in front of the officials. Ru Yi rushes to him after knowing it.
Episode 54

Episode 54

Worrying that she would be calculated, Ru Yi announces that it is a baby girl. The Emperor is a bit disappointed. Yan Wan wants to harm her baby by asking for someone's favour. But she is rejected.
Episode 55

Episode 55

The Emperor goes hunting with three princes. A wild horse passes by and he chases after it. He accidentally falls down and the horse rushes to the Emperor. Ling Yun Che who is around tries to save him.
Episode 56

Episode 56

Heng Chuo's husband is killed in a Dzungar civil strife and Da Wa Qi crowns himself. To show his submission to Qing Dynasty, he asks to marry Heng Chuo. She rejects and the Emperor is caught in a dilemma.
Episode 57

Episode 57

Yan Wan practices Kunqu during the mourning period of the Tenth Prince. Ru Yi bumps into her and she is punished. To get rid of Yu Huan, she seizes the chance to tell her the truth of the medicine.
Episode 58

Episode 58

The Dowager is furious and Yan Wan requests to follow her instead. Meanwhile, the Empress sends someone to interrogate Yan Wan. However, the Dowager settles it without raising Ru Yi's suspicion.
Episode 59

Episode 59

The Third Prince's wife is pregnant and Ru Yi gives her a necklace as a present. The Emperor visits Lu Yun to celebrate. But her necklace draws his attention as the pattern is for Empress use only.
Episode 60

Episode 60

The Emperor secretly sends someone to prove what Ling Yun Che claims. As he is suspicious of Yong Cheng, he forbids him from entering the Palace freely. Yu Yan is shocked and she goes mad.
Episode 61

Episode 61

Noticing that Yong Cheng is no longer pampered, Yu Yan bets on the Eighth Prince instead. However, he has an accident and breaks his leg. The upset Yu Yan insists that Yong Xuan is set up by Yong Qi.
Episode 62

Episode 62

Ru Yi has a walk with her children and the pregnant Mei Ruo in the Garden. Suddenly a dog pops up and it runs towards the Fifth Princess. She then falls unconscious. It also frigtenens Mei Ruo.
Episode 63

Episode 63

The Yu family contributes much in the war. To honour them, the Emperor restores Yu Yan. She then kicks off planning for the possession of the heir regardless of Yong Cheng's disagreement.
Episode 64

Episode 64

Ru Yi reports Yu Yan's confession to the Emperor. But he shows no interest in it. Yu Yan passes away. Ru Yi is told that she needs massages for a smooth delivery. She then has a premature birth.
Episode 65

Episode 65

The rumour saying that Ru Yi indirectly kills the Prince overwhelmes in the palace. The Emperor holds a grunge against her. Ru Yi believes that there must be shots behind the scene.
Episode 66

Episode 66

Hai Lan's place is circled as she becomes a suspect. She is then put into the prison of the palace for murdering the 13th Prince, receiving investigations.
Episode 67

Episode 67

Mrs Wei is reported of practising witchcraft for cursing the Empress. Ru Yi then calls Mrs Wei to her place. Four voodoo dolls which are found in the Wei's House are turned in.
Episode 68

Episode 68

A eunuch of Ru Yi finds out that Wang Chan hugged a dog which looks like Fu Gui Er. Ru Yi then arrests Wang Chan for interrogations. Later on, Yan Wan is noticed.
Episode 69

Episode 69

The Khorchin sends a princess to the Emperor. Though she is already at the thirites, she is still attractive. Receiving much pampering, she is politically ambitious too...
Episode 70

Episode 70

To show the gesture of goodwill, the Han tribe sends Han Xiang Jian, her princess, to the Emperor. The beautiful princess is embraced by her tribe. And her fiancée dies in an avalanche on the way.
Episode 71

Episode 71

The Emperor cares nothing but Xiang Jian. Yan Wan is pregnant and Lu Yun is very ill. Worrying about his mother, Yong Zhang rushes to the emperor and blames him for ignoring everything but the woman.
Episode 72

Episode 72

Xiang Jian refuses eating and she rejects the Emperor by means of death. The Emperor could just ask the favour of Ru Yi, confessing that he experiences his true love this time. Let him break free.
Episode 73

Episode 73

Xiang Jian asks Ru Yi for the ways of not getting pregannt. Ru Yi is shocked. Knowing that the Emperor is enchanted by Xiang Jian, the Dowager asks Ru Yi for a favour. Ru Yi is caught in a dilemma.
Episode 74

Episode 74

The autumn hunting is around the corner and the Emperor lifts the ban on Yin Zhu for bringing her together. The ban has been imposed on her for two years. And Yan Wan claims that she does it for her.
Episode 75

Episode 75

On the banquet of the hunting season, the 12th Prince looks sleepy. Being told that, Ru Yi brings him to leave first. On the way back to the tent, they come across with an assassin.
Episode 76

Episode 76

Mao Qian makes an accusation against Ru Yi and her husband that they have had an affair. She claims that Ling Yun Che often calls out the Empress's name while dreaming. Three critical dates are marked.
Episode 77

Episode 77

The Emperor has not paid any visit to Ru Yi's place for over a year. Ling Yun Che is castrated. The Emperor then let Ling Yun Che to serve besides, making Ru Yi embarrassed.
Episode 78

Episode 78

Feeling dizzy, the 12th Prince enters the royal garden. He is frightened as he sees that Ling Yun Che and Ru Yi are together. Running away, he bumps into the Emperor and Yan Wan.
Episode 79

Episode 79

Ling Yun Che is imprisoned, receiving severe torture. Knowing that Ling could not escape anymore, Yan Wan secretly visits him. Ling asks her to return him her red gemstone ring.
Episode 80

Episode 80

Ru Yi casually goes outside, noticing that people discuss about the Emperor. That the Emperor has been had fun with whores. At lunch, Ru Yi indirectly shows her concerns about it.
Episode 81

Episode 81

Ru Yi expresses her resentment towards the Emperor. In her mind, he is now a selfish, deceptive and stubborn man. Getting furious, he threatens to get divorced. She cuts her hair.
Episode 82

Episode 82

Yong Qi has gained the Emperor's favours, arising Yan Wan's attention. She then gives Yun Jiao a medicine which could make Yong Qi die. But Yun Jiao hesitates to do so.
Episode 83

Episode 83

Before passing away, Yong Qi asks the Emperor to treat Ru Yi better. But right after he dies, Yun Jiao puts the blames against Ru Yi and she then commits suicide. Ru Yi enters.
Episode 84

Episode 84

Before heading to Summer Palace, Hai Lan sends her words to Yu Hu. It is to beg for mercy for Ru Yi. The Emperor agrees to give Jiang Yu Bin free access to cure Ru Yi.
Episode 85

Episode 85

Suffering from continuous setbacks, Yan Wan believes that Chun Chan betrays her. She then applies some lethal lip-gloss on her lips. The poison takes effect on Chun Chan's way to her mother's grave.
Episode 86

Episode 86

Knowing that nobody is around, Yan Wan seizes the chance to take out the box with the successor's name inside. The Emperor is angered as he witnesses the whole process.
Episode 87

Episode 87

The Emperor gets the news of Ru Yi's death outside the Palace, feeling shocked. After he returns, he reads her last letter to Yong Qi. She tells her son to live on his own will.

1 season available (87 episodes)

