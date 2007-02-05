2 seasons available

Rules of Engagement

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series • 2007

The different phases of male-female relationships are examined as seen through the ey...more

The different phases of male-female relationships are examined as...More

Start watching Rules of Engagement

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

2 seasons available (22 episodes)

2 seasons available

(22 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

Flirting with Disaster

Jeff and Audrey are forced to sleep in separate rooms until something is done about Jeff's snoring, and Adam thinks that a waitress that Russell is trying to pick up actually has the hots for him.
Episode 2

Audrey's Sister

With Audrey's sister, Barbara, having problems in her marriage, the only thing she doesn't need is a man who would trick her to try and get her to sleep with him. But, sadly, in Audrey's life there is a man just like this.
Episode 3

Mr. Fix-It

Jeff gets in trouble when he has difficulty listening to Audrey's problems, and Adam and Jennifer make a sex tape, but the end result is far from sexy.
Episode 4

Guy Code

Audrey and Jeff find a new married couple to hang out with, until Audrey learns about an incident at a strip club. Russell tries to find a way to fire his new assistant because he wants to sleep with her.
Episode 5

Bag Ladies

Jeff tries to set up a night of wild romance so that he can have a story to tell the guys, Jennifer gets Adam an embarrassing gift, and Russell finds out that he's dating a homeless woman.
Episode 6

Old School Jeff

While the women attend a wedding together, the guys go out to a bar to watch a fight, where "Old School Jeff" is unleashed onto his friends.
Episode 7

Engagement Party

Adam and Jennifer come up with a scam to get more wedding shower gifts. Meanwhile Russell falls in love with Audrey's sister, but he has no idea that she doesn't feel the same way.
Episode 8

Fix-Ups & Downs

Jeff and Adam correctly predict that Audrey and Jennifer's latest date set-up will end badly, only not in the way they predicted. Russell goes to extreme lengths to meet a woman he met outside an en elevator.
Episode 9

A Visit from Fay

Adam's mother comes in for a visit. Jennifer is uncomfortable with her free lifestyle and suspects that she may want to break them up. Meanwhile, Audrey and Jeff try to cope with being without television service.
Episode 10

Time Share

Jeff treats Audrey to a weekend at a resort as part of a timeshare presentation, and invites Adam and Jennifer along too. But he doesn't share with anyone that he gets all expenses paid for inviting another couple.
Episode 11

Jen at Work

Adam wants Russell to agree to hire Jen to design an ad campaign for one of their clients. He will not listen to Russell and Jeff when they tell him that this is not a good idea.
Episode 12

Optimal Male

Jeff tries to lose weight to reach "optimal male" status for his life insurance, Adam invites an ex to stay with him and Jennifer, and Russell fakes interest in a charity to hit on a sexy woman.
Episode 13

Russell's Father's Son

Russell's dad uses Adam to play his son for a public relations video being sent to China, and Audrey and Jeff regret letting Adam and Jennifer use their bathroom while their sink is broken.
Episode 14

Buyer's Remorse

Audrey and Jeff try to help Adam and Jennifer buy an apartment in their building. Adam tries to live on a tight budget, and one of Russell's one-night-stands that he screwed over becomes a waitress at his favorite diner.
Episode 15

Pimp My Bride

Russell agrees to let Audrey do a wedding shoot at his place, if she lets him choose the bride for the shoot. Jeff has to buy a gift for Audrey, but buys a vintage Camaro for himself instead.

About this Show

Rules of Engagement

The different phases of male-female relationships are examined as seen through the eyes of young couple Adam and Jennifer. Their friends include longtime-married pair Jeff and Audrey, and a womanizing singleton named Russell.

Starring: Patrick WarburtonMegyn PriceOliver HudsonBianca KajlichDavid Spade

Creator: Tom Hertz

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series • 2007
  • 5.1
  • hd
You May Also Like
Malcolm & Eddie
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
The Conners
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)
Just Shoot Me
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
Community
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Designing Women
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1986)
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Curb Your Enthusiasm
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2000)
How I Met Your Mother
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
My Name Is Earl
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on