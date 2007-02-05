2 seasons available (22 episodes)
2 seasons available
(22 episodes)
About this Show
Rules of Engagement
The different phases of male-female relationships are examined as seen through the eyes of young couple Adam and Jennifer. Their friends include longtime-married pair Jeff and Audrey, and a womanizing singleton named Russell.
