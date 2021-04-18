About this Show
Roll Up Your Sleeves
President Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama and more educate and empower Americans to get vaccinated to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dr. Anthony Fauci separates fact from fiction about the vaccine while urging all Americans to do their part.
Starring: Russell WilsonCiara
