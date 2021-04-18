1 season available (1 episode)

Roll Up Your Sleeves

Award Shows & Events • TV Series2021

President Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama and more educate and empower Americans to ...more

President Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama and more educate and e...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented by Walgreens

Featuring appearances from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more, an hourlong special aims to encourage the American public to get vaccinated and put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About this Show

Roll Up Your Sleeves

President Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama and more educate and empower Americans to get vaccinated to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dr. Anthony Fauci separates fact from fiction about the vaccine while urging all Americans to do their part.

Starring: Russell WilsonCiara

Award Shows & EventsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

