1 season available

RoadiesRoadies

TVMAComedyDramaMusic • TV Series2016

Created by Oscar winner Cameron Crowe, ROADIES is an insider's look at the reckless, ...more

Created by Oscar winner Cameron Crowe, ROADIES is an insider's lo...More

Start watching Roadies

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (10 episodes)

1 season available

(10 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Life Is a Carnival

In the series premiere, a tight-knit group of roadies for a successful rock band puts the show on the road while never losing their love of the music.
Episode 2

What Would Phil Do?

The band has a disastrous show and a seemingly endless array of crises land on Bill (LUKE WILSON). Meanwhile, Reg (RAFE SPALL) tries to educate himself on the roadies jobs.
Episode 3

The Bryce Newman Letter

After notorious music blogger Bryce Newman (RAINN WILSON) eviscerates the band in a post as dull and irrelevant, the crew takes matters into their own hands.
Episode 4

The City Whose Name Must Not Be Spoken

After becoming the victims of a mythical rock and roll curse, the crew spends their day off trying to break it. Meanwhile, Bill and Shelli search for the bands missing bassist.
Episode 5

Friends and Family

In the bands hometown of Denver, a throng of needy friends and family descend upon the crew - including Christopher Houses infamous ex-girlfriend, Janine (JOY WILLIAMS).
Episode 6

Longest Days

Janine;s visit continues to shake things up for the Staton-House Band and their crew. Wes (COLSON BAKER) treats Winston (ETHAN MICHAEL MORA) to a guitar lesson from a rock legend.
Episode 7

Carpet Season

Bill, Reg & Phil set off on a quest to retrieve Christophers stolen iPad. Meanwhile, a famously idiosyncratic rock photographer arrives to shoot the band, causing chaos backstage.
Episode 8

The All-Night Bus Ride

On an all-night bus ride, Phil regales the crew with a story from his past, while Reg arrives at a shocking conclusion about the future of the tour.
Episode 9

The Corporate Gig

The Staton-House Bands first-ever corporate gig sets the crew loose at a beachfront resort in San Diego, as several relationships take unexpected turns.
Episode 10

The Load Out

In the season finale, a memorial for a rock and roll legend at the L.A. Forum brings together a star-studded lineup. Meanwhile, the crew faces an uncertain future.

About this Show

Roadies

Created by Oscar winner Cameron Crowe, ROADIES is an insider's look at the reckless, romantic, funny and often poignant lives of a committed group of roadies, who live for music and the defacto family they've formed along the way.

Starring: Luke WilsonCarla GuginoImogen PootsRafe SpallKeisha Castle-Hughes

TVMAComedyDramaMusicTV Series2016
  • hd
You May Also Like
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2015)
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
Shameless Hall of Shame
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Ray Donovan
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2013)
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
The Comeback
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2017)
House of Lies
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Loudest Voice
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Queer as Folk
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Garfunkel And Oates
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Nashville
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2012)
Flight of the Conchords
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on