About this Show
Rich Man- Poor Woman
A man who can’t distinguish faces meets a woman who is unforgettable. Lee Yoo Chan (Suho) is the founder and CEO of the IT company Next In, which has become the most desirable place to work. He suffers from a condition where he can’t recognize faces, and this makes him very guarded and mistrustful of most people. Kim Bo Ra (Ha Yeon Soo) is the pride of her hometown on Jeju Island who came to Seoul to attend college. With her imminent graduation, her dream is to work for Next In. When Bo Ra meets Yoo Chan, will both their lives change in unexpected ways? “Rich Man, Poor Woman” is a 2018 South Korean drama series directed by Min Doo Shik. It is a remake of a popular 2012 Japanese drama with the same title.