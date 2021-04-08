1 season available (1 episode)

RebelRebel

TV14DramaLegal • TV Series2021

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar l...more

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bell...More

Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

A woman has an abusive boyfriend.

Cruz and Rebel Make Up

Meet Annie "Rebel" Bello

Rebel’s Third Husband Wants a Divorce

About this Show

Rebel

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Starring: Katey SagalJohn CorbettJames LesureLex Scott DavisTamala Jones

TV14DramaLegalTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

