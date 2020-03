Problem Children are Coming from Another World, Aren't They?

In the world known as Little Garden, factions and communities compete for power via Gift Games, in which individuals with unusual abilities are set against each other. But where there are winners, there are also losers. A group of losers bring in outside recruits and gamble that their new abilities will somehow reverse the tide! Fortunately, all three of the new members are far more formidable than anyone can imagine. Before they can win the games, they’ll have to learn how to work together.