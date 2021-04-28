1 season available (1 episode)

Presidential Address to Congress and the Nation and the Republican ResponsePresidential Address to Congress and the Nation and the Republican Response

Award Shows & Events • NewsPolitical • TV Series2021

President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress and the nation.

President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress and t...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

Presidential Address to Congress and the Nation and the Republican Response

President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress and the nation.

About this Show

Presidential Address to Congress and the Nation and the Republican Response

President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress and the nation.

Award Shows & EventsNewsPoliticalTV Series2021

You May Also Like

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
The Final Presidential Debate -- Your Voice Your Vote 2020: An ABC News Special
Award Shows & Events, Political • TV Series (2020)
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2021)
The Shot: Race for the Vaccine -- A Special Edition of 20/20
Medical, News • TV Series (2020)
Roll Up Your Sleeves
Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on