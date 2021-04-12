1 season available (2 episodes)

Pray, Obey, Kill

Documentaries • TV Series2021

A complex Swedish murder case is probed in this five-part HBO Documentary series.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Where Truth Lies (Den tvingande känslan) (Eng Sub)

Journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson set out to investigate the chilling crimes that rocked Knutby, Sweden in 2004.
Episode 2

Dying Is Not So Bad (Att dö är inte så farligt) (Eng Sub)

Police question the nanny and the victim's husband about anonymous texts. Anton and Martin take a closer look at the sect's leader.

Pray, Obey, Kill: Trailer

About this Show

Pray, Obey, Kill

A complex Swedish murder case is probed in this five-part HBO Documentary series.

DocumentariesTV Series2021
  • hd

