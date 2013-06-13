5 seasons available

Politicking With Larry King

TV14 • Talk & Interview, News, Political • TV Series • 2013

The biggest names in politics join iconic host Larry King for a frank and unfiltered discussion of today's headlines.

The biggest names in politics join iconic host Larry King for a frank and unfiltered discussion of today's headlines.

Start watching Politicking With Larry King

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

5 seasons available (549 episodes)

5 seasons available

(549 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras

Coronavirus: Dr. Bob Arnot On What You Need to Know

TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • Episode (2020)

Cenk Uygur On Biden V. Sanders Race and Trump's COVID-19 Response

TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • Episode (2020)

Stephen Cohen On How Impeachment Battle Is Impacting US-Russia Relations

TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • Episode (2019)

Impartial Senate Trial Unlikely As Impeachment Drama Unfolds

TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • Episode (2019)

Can US Senate Conduct Fair Impeachment Trial of Trump?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Will Dems Pay Political Price for Impeachments Push?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Countdown to Impeachment?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Scholars Weigh-in On Impeachment; Did Their Testimony Change Anything?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Omar Epps Talks Donald Trump, Prison Reform and Sci-fi Flicks

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Conspiracies Abound in Aftermath of Public Impeachment Hearings

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Democrat Dennis Kucinich: Impeachment Not Helping US; Let Voters Decide Trump's Fate

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

What to Watch for in Week Two of Public Impeachment Hearings

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Former Reagan Adviser: US Is No Longer Leader of the Free World; Blames Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ralph Reed: Christians 'morally Correct' in Backing Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Public Hearings Set to Begin in Trump Impeachment Inquiry

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Is Free Speech Under Attack On College Campuses?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Trent Lott Cautions Democrats About Impeachment Fallout

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Joel Stein: Impeachment Is an Elitist Trap

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Joe Lieberman Says He's Worried About Sanders' and Warren's Chances in General Election

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Reporter Michael Ware: Trump Injecting Growth Hormones Into ISIS With Syria Pullout

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

House Rebukes Trump Over Syria Withdrawal

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Bipartisan Opposition to Trump's Syria Plan Grows

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

GOP Veteran of Clinton Impeachment Doesn't See Valid Case Against Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

GOP's Christine Todd Whitman: I'll Vote for Joe Biden Over Donald Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Lauren Duca On Dissuading the 'Cancel Culture' and Launching a Revolution

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ex-GOP Rep. Chris Shays: Trump's Ukraine Phone Call 'Way Out of Bounds'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Dems Push Impeachment; How Worried Should Donald Trump Be?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Comic Turned Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Arrested at US Capitol

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

As Elizabeth Warren Surges, Can Bernie Sanders Regain Progressives' Enthusiasm?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Assessing the Democratic Game Plan on Impeachment

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

New Poll Has Elizabeth Warren Tied With Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Trump Challenger Joe Walsh: Lawsuits to Come Over Nixed GOP Primaries

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

US Manufacturing Shrinks Amid China Trade War

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing Bernie Sanders' Plan to Protect 'Real Journalism' and Curb Facebook

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Biden Tumbles to Below Sanders and Warren

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Bill Weld: Us Government Should Not Breakup the Tech Giants

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Trump tries to stave off concerns over economic downturn

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ron Paul Hints at 'Deep State' Conspiracy Against Tulsi Gabbard

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Dennis Kucinich: Making 2020 All About Trump will Cost Dems the Election

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Investigating Hate in America

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

The Aftermath of Back-to-Back US Mass Shootings

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Actor Danny Trejo on Why He's Not Afraid to Get Political

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google for $50 Million; Alleges Big Tech Bias

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

How will Mueller's Testimony Impact Impeachment Effort?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

John Hickenlooper on 'The Squad,' and his Warning to Democrats

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Will Demise of Trump Impeachment Effort Further Split the Democratic Party?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing Trump's Move to End Asylum at US-Mexico Border

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

New Poll: Warren, Harris up, While Bernie Falls to Fourth Place

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Fearmongering and Profit-seeking: A Look at US Immigration Policy Along the Mexico Border

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Will Fragile Truce in US-China Trade War Hold?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Why Republican Chris Shays is Endorsing Joe Biden for 2020

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing Trump's Latest Policy Turnarounds

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Who in the Democratic Presidential Field is the Biggest Threat to Joe Biden?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Big Tech Plays Defense As Antitrust Pressure Heats Up

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Democratic Divisions: Will progressives and centrists heal rift or pull party apart?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Trump, Trade, and Tariffs: Assessing the New Agreement with Mexico

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Big Tech Faces Antitrust Crackdown. But, can Congress Deliver Meaningful Regulation?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Can Nancy Pelosi withstand growing pressure from pro-impeachment Democrats?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Mueller's First Public Remarks on Russia Probe Fuel Impeachment Push

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ralph Nader: Joe Biden is Hillary Clinton redux

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

GOP congressman breaks ranks with party on impeachment. Should Trump worry?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

An Interview with 2020 Candidate Marianne Williamson

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Is It Time to Break Up Facebook?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing Trump's 'executive privilege' claim to block release of full Mueller report

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

AG Barr Facing Contempt of Congress Vote. What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

2020 Hopeful Andrew Yang: Automation, not Immigrants, Taking US jobs

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

House Democrats and AG Barr in standoff over Russia probe testimony

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Combating Hate Speech in the Land of Free Speech

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Alan Dershowitz: Trump is safe from impeachment -- for now.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Why Trump's Cabinet Vacancies Matter

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ex-Un Ambassador Bill Richardson on Julian Assange: He's a Villain, Not a Journalist

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

George Papadopoulos: I've Gone From Pariah to Linchpin in Proving Anti-Trump 'Spy Scandal'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Trump Sets GOP's 2020 Strategy -- but Will He Stick with It?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing the impact of the US halting Central American aid

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ken Starr: It's fair to say Mueller 'punted' on obstruction question

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Cenk Uyger: Dems will pay steep price for relying on Mueller to snag Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ex-Hillary Advisor on Why Impeaching Trump Is 'Worth It'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Manafort Sentenced to 7.5 Years, But Will Trump Intervene?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Ron Paul on Trump's budget priorities, defense spending, and the border wall

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Will the Green New Deal Help or Hurt Democrats in 2020?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Trump Blames Cohen Testimony for Failed North Korea Summit

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

The Cohen Testimony: What Impact Will It Have on Trump's Presidency?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing the Critical Week Ahead for Trump's Presidency

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Alan Dershowitz: Likely no Smoking Gun Jeopardizing Trump in Mueller Report

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Assessing Trump's Emergency Declaration for New Border Wall Funding

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Border Spending Deal Goes Down to the Wire

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Chris Christie: Trump Should Worry More About New York Prosecutors than Mueller

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Congressional Negotiators to Trump: Stay Out Of Our Border Deal Talks

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

The Potential Pitfalls of Declaring a National Emergency for the Border Wall

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Trump Rejects His Own Intel Chiefs' Warnings. Now What?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Will DC Avoid Another Government Shutdown?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

America is Politically Fractured, But How Did We Get Here?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

How the government shutdown is impacting the US economy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Nancy Pelosi to Trump: Reschedule State of the Union address

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing bombshell report of FBI probe into Trump and Russia

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Shutdown standoff latest: Cracks show in Trump's GOP support

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Joe Lieberman: Syria Withdrawal a Big Mistake for US

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Analyzing Trump's latest Syria policy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2019)

Stephen F. Cohen: Trump-Putin dangerously hamstrung by Russia-gate hysteria

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Ron Paul Warns of Stock Market Meltdown; What's Behind His Prediction?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Former 9/11 Investigator Warns US to Alter Ties with Saudi Arabia

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing the aftermath of Michael Cohen's sentencing

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Ex-Defense Secretary Cohen: INF Treaty with Russia must be Preserved

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Temporary Truce in US-China Trade War Provide Lasting Solutions?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Watergate Veteran on Trump Impeachment Talk: There's Smoke; It's up to Congress to Find the Fire

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Trump Seek Truce in Trade War with China at G20 Summit?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Shutdown showdown: Gov't closure looms over border wall funding

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Willie Brown: New Crop of House Democrats Owe Success to Pelosi

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing CNN's 'Access' Lawsuit Against the White House

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Midterm Aftermath: How Will a Split Congress Impact Trump's Presidency?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Former Bush Spokesman: Beto O'Rouke is Dems' Best Bet to Beat Trump in 2020

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Trump's Rhetoric about Media and Migrants Pay Political Dividends?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing Trump's Claim That Media Is to Blame for 'Anger' in US

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Bombs Sent to Targets of Trump's Rhetoric; Are His Words to Blame?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Ralph Nader: Lead-up to midterms 'looks eerily like 2016'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Questions arise over Trump's response to Khashoggi crisis

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

The Trump Effect: Will It Help or Hurt GOP in Midterms?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

China Is Bigger Threat to the US Than Russia Say Top Security Chiefs

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Alyssa Milano on Death Threats, Kavanaugh and #MeToo Movement's Future

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Fallout from Trump's take on Kavanaugh Accuser's Testimony

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Who's really in charge of the Kavanaugh investigation?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing Brett Kavanaugh’s Troubled Nomination

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Uncertainty in DC Over Future of Rosenstein and Kavanaugh

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing the Standoff Over Brett Kavanaugh's Nomination

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Is Kavanaugh's Nomination in Jeopardy?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Mitch McConnell sounds alarm for midterms; Frets over Senate control

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Obama Re-enters Political Fray; Bashes Trump and GOP

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing "Fear," Bob Woodward's New Book About Donald Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will White House counsel Don McGahn's departure impact Mueller's probe?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing Trump's Legal Woes and Their Impact on the Midterms

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

What Michael Cohen's Plea Deal Means for Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Russia Probe Escalation Stirs Echoes of Watergate

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Dennis Prager on why evangelicals still support Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

The Omarosa Effect: Will Ex-Reality Star's New Book Damage Trump?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Christine Todd Whitman: US would be 'better off' if Dems win House in fall

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Inside the book, "Everything Trump Touches Dies," by GOP veteran Rick Wilson

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Troubling report suggests North Korea is building new missiles

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Trump threatens government shutdown; Should GOP worry?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

The Trump-Cohen Tape: How Concerned Should GOP be?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Trump lashes out; Spews fury at Iran, Russia probe and Helsinki fallout

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

More Fallout for Trump over Mixed Messages on Russia

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Assessing the Fallout From the Trump-Putin Summit

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Russia's Sergey Lavrov on Trump-Putin Summit, Mueller Probe and More

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Alan Dershowitz Presents His Case Against Trump's Impeachment

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Trump Heads to NATO Summit

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Trump, GOP Unite on Immigration Policy Before Midterms?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

The far-reaching impact of Justice Kennedy's retirement

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

How Trump's Approval Rating Might Impact the Midterms

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Asia Expert Predicts Return to 'Fire and Fury' for US-North Korea Relations

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Blame Game at the Border: Who's Responsible for the Immigrant Separation Policy and What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Trump Says North Korea 'No Longer a Nuclear Threat'; Not Everyone Agrees

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Who wins, who loses following chaotic G7 summit?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Former Amb. John Negroponte Optimistic About Trump-Kim Jong-un Summit

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Deciphering Rudy Giuliani's Defense of Donald Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

What Will It Take to Salvage the Trump-Kim Summit?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Ex-San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown to Dems: Stop bashing Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

George Mitchell on the Mueller probe, N. Korea and the US Embassy in Jerusalem

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

What's Behind Trump's Push to Save China's ZTE?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Ron Perlman Takes 'Break' From Twitter; Blames Trump Era Politics

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Trump Ditches Iran Nuclear Deal; What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Ron Paul Sounds off on Trump, Tariffs and US 'Secret Government'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

The Pros and Cons of a Mueller Subpoena for Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Could Agreeing to an Interview by Mueller Benefit Trump Too?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Dennis Kucinich on DACA, the 'Deep State' and his Controversial Assad Links

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Bill Richardson: US-North Korea Summit Is Good News, But Trump Still Lacks Long Range Strategy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Pompeo's North Korea trip quiet the fray over his State Department nomination?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Bush-era AG Alberto Gonzales: I Have Great Confidence in Robert Mueller

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Former GOP Rep. David Jolly: All Signs Indicate Trump Will Fire Mueller

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Assessing Trump's Handling of US Involvement in Syria

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

What Happens Next in the US vs China Tariffs Battle?

News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Katrina Vanden Heuvel: Bolton and Pompeo Nominations Dignal Foreboding Turn in US Foreign Policy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Contentious Citizenship Question Posed for Census -- Why It Matters

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Trump Teases More Firings -- So Who's Likely the Next to go?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Alan Dershowitz: It Was a Mistake to Appoint Mueller

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Examining Andrew McCabe's Firing

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Tillerson's Exit Lead to US Withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Report: Trump Floats Offer for Russia Probe Interview; Why Mueller may Reject it

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Examining John Kelly's Role in Trump's 'Chaos' Presidency

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Trump's tariff threats benefit the US?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

What's Next for the Beleaguered Jared Kushner?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Report: North Korea Open to Talks With the US. So, What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Mueller Files New Charges in Manafort-Gates Case. What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Margaret Cho on Donald Trump, Melania, and Why She 'Misses' George W. Bush

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Sheriff Joe Arpaio is Open to Medical Marijuana; Offers 'Dreamer' Solution

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will 'Dreamers' Soon Be Delivered from Legal Limbo?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Lanny Davis: 'Narcissist' Comey Cost Clinton the election; Claims Proof

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will the GOP Memo, or the Democrats' Rebuttal, Alter Mueller's Probe?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will Trump's Immigration Remarks Make DACA Deal Harder to Achieve?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

'Dreamer': We're Being Used as a Political Football

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

US Government reopens, but DACA fight delayed. What happens next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Report: Trump's credibility killing DC deal-making

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Analyzing Trump's Offshore Drilling Proposal

News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Court halts Trump's DACA plan; What happens next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Will 'Fire and Fury' have global implications for US?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Who blinks first on DACA?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Evaluating Trump's economic policies

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Will the GOP's tax bill victory be a boon for Democrats later?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

What Roy Moore's defeat means for Steve Bannon

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Republicans Step up Attacks on Mueller and Russia Probe

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Report: Mueller Focusing on What Trump Knew and When Before Firing Flynn

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Alan Dershowitz shatters Trump critics' hopes for 'obstruction' case

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Why GOP's Tax Bill Could Be a Boon for Democrats

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Can GOP Leaders Deliver Legislative Win to Trump by End-of-year?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Trump OK's Tax Bill Changes to Win Over GOP Holdouts

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Activist Shepard Fairey on Finding Hope in Trump Era

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Ron Paul on Gop Tax Bill: Rich Will Benefit, Middle Class Won't

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Assessing President Trump's Asia trip

News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Why Late-night Host Jim Jefferies Skips the Easy Trump Jokes

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Trump Decries US-Asia Trade Deals, But What Happens if They're Altered?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

NYC Terror Attack: Trump Takes to Twitter to Assign Blame

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Mueller Makes First Strike in Russia Probe; What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Inside the GOP's Uncivil War

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Inside the Pentagon's Mission in Niger

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Can Trump deliver on his planned tax overhaul?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

What Happens if the Iran Nuclear Deal Falls Apart?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Tavis Smiley Unplugged: His Take on Trump, NFL Controversy and More

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

How Trump's Feud With Sen. Corker Could Hinder White House Agenda

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Think Tank Finding: US-North Korea War a 'Real Possibility'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

What's inside the Trump tax plan?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

North Korea Standoff: Trump Vows to 'Fix the Mess', But how?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Russia Probe: Congressional Investigators Accuse White House of Withholding Docs

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

What's Trump's Endgame With Iran Nuke Deal?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Russia Probe Reportedly Creating Friction in Trump Legal Team

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Team Trump Contends With Moves by Mueller; Hands Over Documents

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Bill Richardson: Path to halting North Korea nukes runs through China, South Korea

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Texas GOP Congressman: Harvey Relief Money More Important Than Debt Limit

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Satirist Bassem Youssef on Trump: He's Great for Comedy, Horrible for America

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Valerie Plame Wilson is Crowdfunding Attempt to Buy Twitter and Ban Donald Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

'Breitbart' insider reveals behind-the-scenes take on Steve Bannon's return

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Democratic Lawmaker Seeks Trump Impeachment Over Charlottesville. What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

William Cohen Warns: Kim Jong Un Backed Down, But He Won't Give Up

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

William Perry on How US and Pyongyang Could 'Blunder' into a Nuclear War

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Can Donald Trump be Trusted to Heed Expert Advice on North Korea?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

What's Next if New Sanctions Fail to Stop North Korea's Missile Tests?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Dinesh D'Souza: Democratic Left Are the 'Real' Fascists in US -- Not Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Former GOP Congressman: Current Republican Lawmakers 'too Independent'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Van Jones: It's 'Delusional' to Think Trump Presidency Ends by Impeachment

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Assessing America's Electoral Vulnerability

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Are Democrats Overplaying Russiagate?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen: Trump Likely to Fire Mueller

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Ron Paul: Misguided Foreign Policy Is Biggest Threat to US

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

What to Expect from the First Official Trump-Putin Meeting

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Trump V. Media: Why the Battle Is Worsening

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Britain's Embattled PM; How Brexit Can Save or Sink Theresa May

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

The New, Young Crown Prince Reshaping Saudi Arabia

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Russia Warns It Will Target U.S. Warplanes in Syria

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Dem. Bob Kerrey on Russia Probe: Collusion? No; Conspiracy? Yes

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Former Irish President Mary Robinson Talks Brexit, Macron and Donald Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Trump Should Be Mirandized Before Every Tweet, Warns Former White House Lawyer

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Messaging Guru Frank Luntz: Trump's Tweetstorms Undercutting Agenda

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Former Intel Chief John Negroponte On Russia Probe, Jared Kushner and Trump's Approach to Governance

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

GOP's Alan Simpson: Trump Chickened Out on Budget Decisions

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Are Trump's Controversies Hurting GOP Agenda?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Staggered by Controversy, Trump Heads Overseas

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Trump Reportedly Considers Staff Shake up; Will It Make a Difference?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Russia Probe and Comey's Firing Worse Than Watergate, Says Democrat Congressman

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

How Macron's Election in France Will Affect US Foreign Policy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

What's Behind Trump's Call for a Government Shutdown?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

John McAfee Takes On US "Net Neutrality' Policy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

New Book: Hillary Struggled to Understand Rise of Populism in 2016

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

GOP's Ken Buck: DC Corruption Worse Than Most Think

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Trump Orders Iran Nuclear Deal Review; So What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

The Trump Doctrine: Exactly What Is It?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Former Rep. Chris Shays: It's Clear Trump Lacks Syria Strategy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Analyzing Trump's Syria Strategy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Ron Paul: "We Need a Revolution"

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Privacy Rule Dead as Trump Signs Repeal

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Joe Lieberman Calls for Independent Commission to Investigate Trump/Russia Ties

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Amb. Bill Richardson: I Give Trump a D- So Far

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Watergate Prosecutor Sounds Off On FBI's Trump-Russia Probe

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Democrats Call for 9/11 Style Commission On Trump/Russia Probe

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Michael Savage: GOP Health Plan 'dead in the Water.'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Fmr. US Ambassador Sounds Warning About State Department; Key Posts Unfilled

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Inside the Battle to Replace 'Obama Care'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

The 'Shadow Cabinet' Monitoring the Trump Administration

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

George Mitchell On Trump's Foreign Policy Challenges, Including Russia and Israel

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

A Look Into Donald Trump's Budget Priorities

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Wendy Carrillo: From Undocumented Immigrant to Congressional Candidate

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Assessing Trump's National Security Agenda

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Former GOP Rep.: This Is a White House in Crisis; Trump's Team 'ill-equipped' for Job.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Cenk Uygur: Democratic Party Neutered by Corporate Cash

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

David Horowitz: Trump's "'New Deal' for Black America" Will Blow up Dems' Base

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Former Pentagon Chief Cohen Talks Russia, Iran and Trump's Cabinet Picks

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Inside Trump's Travel Ban: Reaction from Three Experts

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Trump Revives DAPL; What's Next for Controversial Project?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Matt Taibbi Recounts 2016 Campaign and Rise of Trump With 'Insane Clown President'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Why Trump Can't Shake Lingering Conflicts of Interest Dilemma

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Dennis Prager On America's 'unbridgeable' Divide Between the Left and Right

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Why Tillerson's Ties to Russia May Undermine His Senate Confirmation

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Some Trump Nominees Still Not Properly Vetted; GOP Leaders Seem Unfazed

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

Examining 'The Art of Being Free' in Chaotic Times

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2017)

John McAfee: Trump's US Cybersecurity Plans Woefully Insufficient

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Fmr. State Dept. Official: Trump's 'sideways Diplomacy' Alarming

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bill Press: Trump Nominees Like Wrecking Crew Heading for DC

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Fmr. US Ambassador: Aleppo Represents 'death Throes' of Obama's Syria Policy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Ex-Defense Secretary Cohen Concerned Over Trump's Provocation of China

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Who's More Likely to Win the Trump vs. Media Battle?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Columnist Michelle Malkin Blasts Mainstream Media Coverage of Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Will Emergency UN Meeting Stop Aleppo's 'descent Into Hell?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Is Mainstream Media Agile Enough to Cover a 'Reality TV President?'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Trump Casts Long Shadow Over Global Trade Agreements

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Democrats Regroup; Name Bernie Sanders to Leadership Role

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

What Trump's Early Staff Picks Say About the Way He'll Govern

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Election Aftermath: Attention Turns to How Trump Will Govern

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

2016 Race: Polls Tighten, But Electoral Map Favors Clinton

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Alan Dershowitz: Comey Violated DOJ Policy in Clinton Email Case

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Report: Clinton Collected Millions in Donations from Government Workers

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Norman Lear: Trump Represents Conservative America's Middle Finger to DC

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Investigating the Rise of Hate in America

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Jesse Ventura Says US Election Is Rigged

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Ex-LA Mayor: Without Paths to American Dream, Groups Will Revolt

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Trump Rallies Base in 2nd Debate, But Can He Save Faltering Campaign?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Can US and Russia Salvage Syrian Peace Effort?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Kevin Pollak On Trump, Clinton & 'The Larry King Game'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

The Saudi 9/11 Lawsuit Bill: What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bill Richardson Wants New Framework for US-North Korea Diplomacy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Legal Experts Warn Modern-day "debtors' Prisons" On Rise in US

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Syria Conflict: World Leaders Focus On Refugees, Ceasefire

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Trump Tries to Woo Women Voters, But Is It Too Little, Too Late?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Re-examining Equal Rights: How Far Have Women Really Come?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

One-on-one With Donald Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

U.S. Lawmakers Push Obama for G20 Action On Cyber Crime

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bush-Era Staffer: World Better Off With Hillary Over Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Ben Shapiro: Win or Lose, Trump Endangers Future of Conservatism

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Trump Resets Campaign Again. Too Little, Too Late?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Amb. Joe Wilson Takes On Trump's Plan to Keep U.S. Safe

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Trump's Economic Plan vs. Hillary's -- The Experts Weigh in

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Michigan's Rep. Dingell: Hillary Promised to Fight TPP

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Trump's Economic Plan: Do the Numbers Add up?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Fox News Host Blasts John McCain; Glad Trump Snubbed Him and Paul Ryan

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Man Who Led Clinton Impeachment in '98: I Like Bill, But I Don't Trust Hillary

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Ousted DNC Chairwoman Faces More Problems Over Email Leak

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Dinesh D'Souza: 'Hillary's America' Includes 'seedy' Effort to Profit With Husband Bill Clinton

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Jesse Ventura On How Bernie Sanders Killed His Own Movement

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

What's Next for Bernie Sanders' Supporters?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

What Impact Will New British PM Have On US-UK Alliance

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bassem Youssef: Trump Fervor a Lot Like Pro-Islamic Rallies in Mideast

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Dick Morris: Voters Value 'Outsider' Label Over Party Affiliation

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Shepard Fairey, Obama 'Hope' Artist, Takes Aim at Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Istanbul Attack: Terror's Aftermath

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Documenting Hope in the Face of Environmental Despair

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bill Weld On Hooking Bernie's Supporters and GOP Donors

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

What's Really at Stake When 'Terror' Is Politicized?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Sen. Warren Is Bad Veep Choice, Says Progressive Ed Schultz

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bernie Backer Cenk Uygur Tells Sanders to Suspend Campaign

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Michael Reagan: Trump Won't Get My Vote

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Jan Brewer to GOP Undecideds: You Have Nowhere Else to Go

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

David Horowitz: Liberals Just Totalitarians in Disguise

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Michael Savage: Arming Vietnam Helps Obama's China Problem

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Ron Paul On Why He Won't Vote for Trump -- or Hillary

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Ralph Nader On 2016 Race: U.S. Has Reached New Low

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Fmr. Bush Insider Tells Trump: Stop Picking Silly Fights

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Sanders Campaign Mngr: Hillary 'Underestimated' Bernie

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

What the Statistical Data Shows for a Trump-Clinton Fight

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Why Trump's Economic Populism Resonates With So Many

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Gaming the System: How Party Elites Purge Unwanted Voters

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Ex-US Senator, Gov't Withholding Truth On 9/11

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

'America's Toughest Sheriff' Arpaio On How Trump Won Him Over

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Is a Unified America a Thing of the Past?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Tavis Smiley: Will the Real Donald Trump Please Stand up?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Spies in the Skies: Gov't. Flying Surveillance Over U.S. Cities

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Intel Analysts Claim Reprisals for Truthful Reports On ISIS Gains

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Cruz, Sanders Win Wisconsin, But Will It Matter in the End?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

In Defense of Donald Trump's Foreign Policy Proposals

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Fmr. Amb. Joe Wilson: Trump 'Incoherent' On World Affairs

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

After Brussels Attack, Will U.S. Relook Refugee in-Take

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

War Reporter's Video Diary Captures 'The Birth of Isis'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Richard Dreyfuss: Trump Like Loud, Drunk Bigot in a Pub

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Clinton, Trump Viewed 'Unfavorably,' So Why Are They Leading?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Who's Really to Blame for the Current Chaos in Libya?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Will Trump's Shadow Darken Chances for GOP Incumbents?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Former Sec. Def. Blasts Trump's Call to Broaden Torture Rules

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Is Hillary Turning the Corner On Her 'Trust' Issue?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bill Press On Obama: We Expected More

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

George Mitchell: DC Has Weaponized Judicial Nominations

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

2016 Race: Can Anyone Stop Trump & Clinton Now?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Who Has the Upper Hand in the Syria 'Cease-Fire?'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Larry Flynt: Scalia Most Damaging Person Ever to SCOTUS

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Gary Johnson: Have a Vote & Axe to Grind? I'm Your Candidate!

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Anthony Weiner: I'd Be 'Surprised if Hillary Won New Hampshire'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Where Have All the 'Missing' Migrant Children Gone?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Katrina Vanden Heuvel: Bernie Speaks to What Is Possible

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Is Gender Parity Achievable?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

'13 Hours' Author Stands-By Controversial 'Stand Down' Order

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

2016: Why Candidate Platforms Trump Party Affiliations

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Do We Really Need the Partisan Spectacle of a SOTU Address?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Obama's Executive Action: Violence Minimizer or Gun Grab?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Bill Richardson: U.S. Needs 'New Thinking,' and 'New Policies' Toward North Korea

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

Peter Arnett: Roots of ISIS Date Back to Jimmy Carter Era

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2016)

How 360-Degree Virtual Reality Technology Is Changing War Coverage

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Can ISIS Be Stopped Without Large-Scale U.S. Troop Deployments?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Trump: Stop Dividing U.S. With Religious Bigotry

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Trump Blames Hillary for Rise of ISIS

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Obama's ISIS Strategy: Why Even Some Dems Are Underwhelmed

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Are Obama's ISIS Policies & Promises Enough for a Frightened Nation?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Gen. Wesley Clark: Political Resolve, Not U.S. Boots On the Ground, Will Stop ISIS

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Can You Be Both Pro-Gun & Pro-Life?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Lindsey Graham: Paris Attacks Will Alter 2016 Race

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

David Brock: No Political Playbook Exists About How to Deal With Donald Trump

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

UK Green Party Leader: Cap CEO Salaries at 10x His/Her Lowest Paid Worker

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

A Look Inside the Life, Legacy & Complex Nature of 'The Diplomat' Richard Holbrooke

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Michael Savage: Only Trump Can Beat Hillary Clinton

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Inside "The Clintons' War On Women"

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Hillary vs. Bernie: Is Nomination Fight Taking Negative Turn?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Patrick Kennedy Tells All: Addiction, Mental Illness & Famous Family's Struggles

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Obama Delays Afghan Withdrawal, But Is That Enough to Sustain Fight?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Can U.S. Diplomacy Calm Intensifying Israeli-Palestinian Violence?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

U.S. Shutters Its Failed Training Program for Syrian Rebels. So, Now What?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

'Draft Biden' Group: 'Joe, Run,' But Not 'Til After First Dem. Debate

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Has America Abdicated Its Leadership Role in World Affairs?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Famed Obama Speechwriter: Hillary Failing to Convey Vision for the U.S.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

GOP Candidate Jim Gilmore: US Economy Too Fragile to Take in Hordes of Syrian Refugees

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Hungary's US Spokesman: EU Has Its 'Head in the Sand' On Migrant Crisis

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Fmr. US Ambassador to the UN: Refugee Crisis Is Europe's Problem to Solve

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Is Hillary's Tough Talk On Iran Harming Obama's Nuclear Deal?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

U.S. Spies Say Intel Reports Being Doctored to Show False Progress Against ISIS

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

ISIS Already Recruiting the Next Generation of Jihadis

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

The Iran Nuke Agreement: Is 'No Deal' Better Than Obama's Deal?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Another Prominent Dem Rejects Obama's Iran Deal

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Can Science Explain Root Causes of Unequal Justice System?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Can the GOP Recapture Reagan's Optimism?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

What Today's Politicians Can Learn from Richard M. Nixon

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Ex-CIA Agent Valerie Plame: What Does Trump Know About Foreign Affairs?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

How the "Selfie" Voter Is Changing the Nature of Politics

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Green Party's Jill Stein: Nearly Half of Electorate Embracing Third Party Ideals

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

The Iran Nuclear Deal's Long Shadow Over 2016 Race

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Russell Simmons: End 'Mandatory Minimums'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Will 2016 Be the Year of the 'Anti-Establishment' Candidates?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Dalai Lama: World Would Be Safer With More Women Leaders

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Is Our Prison System Failing Us?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Margaret Cho On How Bernie Sanders Captured Her Heart

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

John Sununu: Trump Could Cheapen GOP Debates to Reality Show Status

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Have You Heard About the American Raising a Christian Army to Stop ISIS?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Michael Reagan: Duggar/Hastert Sex Scandals Expose Evangelicals' Hypocrisy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Was America Really Founded As a 'Christian Nation'?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Ron Paul On Why Rand Has a Better Shot at White House Than He Did

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Willie Brown: Hillary Clinton Would Be President if She'd Listened to Bill in 2008

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Larry Flynt On What He Really Thinks of Hillary Clinton

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

With Focus On ISIS, Is U.S. Ignoring Threats from China?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Future Crimes: The Flip Side of High Tech

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Why It May Be Time to End America's Two-Party System

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Mika Brzezinski: Women Should Stop Playing 'Nice' On Salary Issues

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Actor Sean Astin On His History With Hillary & His Twitter Feud Over #Baltimore

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Inside Drone Warfare: Whose Interests Are Being Served Best?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

What's in the Secret 28 Pages of the 9/11 Report?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

A Generation Lost to 'Ideological Thuggery?'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Are U.S. College Campuses the New Breeding Ground for Jihadists?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

A Fix for Congress' Partisan Divide?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Lincoln Chafee: Hillary's Iraq War Vote Should Disqualify Her in 2016

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Is It Time to Abolish the IRS?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

PBS Host: Obama Failed Expectations & US Deserves Better Than a 'Queen' Hillary Coronation

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Iran's Untold Story of Women's Rights

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Who's to Blame for Obama's Mideast 'Free Fall?'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Barney Frank Says Obama Was Naive, Biden Is Undisciplined & Boehner Not As Smart As Predecessors

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

An Inside Look at ISIS

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Former Sec. of State James Baker Is No Fan of GOP Letter to Iran

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Robert Reich On USA's 'Race to the Bottom' for Wages & Workers' Rights

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Average American Has a Right Be Angry About Economic Plight

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Nukes, Netanyahu & A New Problem for Hillary

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Job Growth & Record Wall Street Gains, So Why Is 'The American Dream' So Unaffordable?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Why Extremists' Recruiting Efforts Resonate With Some Western Muslim Millennials

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Grading Obama's 'College Promise' Proposal

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Who's Monitoring You? And, Why It Matters.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

FCC Commissioner Calls 'Net Neutrality" Proposal a Secret Plan to Regulate the Internet

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Is Ukraine the Epicenter of a New Cold War With Russia?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

The Politics of 'Coded' Race-Baiting

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Former Homeland Security Head: Obama's Support for DHS Lacking

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Emerging Crises from Europe to the Middle East; How Should America Respond?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Meghan McCain: Dear Mitt Romney, for Your Family's Sake, Don't Run

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

What's America's Takeaway from the Paris Attack?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Moderate GOPer Chris Shays Says Obama Blinded to Threats; U.S. Less Secure Because of Him

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

How Millennials Are Changing Politics As We Know It

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2015)

Confused About Our Economy? Morgan Spurlock Breaks It Down for You

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Former Nixon Adviser: Obama Is Now a "Captive" of National Security Community

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

CIA Interrogation Report Renews Old Debate: Is Torture Ever Justified?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Ex-CNN Reporter Peter Arnett: Obama Seems 'Too Cautious' With Foreign Affairs

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Ex-CBS Reporter: Spineless Media Bosses Eroding Our First Amendment

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Obama's Potential and Promise vs. Reality

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Rising GOP Star Dr. Ben Carson's Prescription for America

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Jesse Ventura On the Midterm Aftermath

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Dick Morris Explains Fallout With 'Nixonian' Hillary

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Confused About Our Economy? Morgan Spurlock Breaks It Down for You

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Ron Paul Blasts 'Deeply Flawed' U.S. Foreign Policy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Is Obama Playing Politics with National Security?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

How Millennials Are Changing Politics As We Know It

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Clay Aiken On Why He's Quitting Entertainment for Politics

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

What Has the Tea Party Accomplished?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Former Bush Insider Says Obama Overwhelmed & Probably Dislikes Being President

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Is Marijuana Reparations the Next Step in Pot Legalization Battle?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Rep. Paul Ryan Worried Obama Doesn't See Defeating ISIS As All-Important to U.S. Interests

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Former NATO Commander Wesley Clark On the U.S. Response in Iraq

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Actor/Director Rob Reiner On How Hollywood Sways Politics

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Which Party Has More at Stake in Immigration Battle?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Is Special-Interest Spending Killing Democracy?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Sen. Bernie Sanders: America Is Speeding Toward Oligarchy

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Former UN Amb. Bill Richardson On the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, and Why He's Still Not 'Ready for Hillary'

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

A New Look at the Second Amendment

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Ben Shapiro Talks About His 'Criminal Case' Against Barack Obama

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Dinesh D'Souza Imagines a World Without America in New Book & Documentary

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Dan Savage On Gays in the Media, Amending the Constitution & What He Really Thinks of Gay Republicans

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Suze Orman Sounds Off On the Minimum Wage, 'Doomed' Americans, and Her Pick for President!

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Meghan McCain Blasts Karl Rove & Issues Warning to "Judgmental" Republicans

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Bill Maher Sounds Off

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Matt Taibbi On America's "Injustice System"

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur Disillusioned with Obama's "Pro-Establishment" Presidency

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Obamacare Ensures Access, But Not a Doctor's Care, Says Republican Congresswoman

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Is Paul Ryan's 'Path to Prosperity' Budget Plan a Road to Ruin? Dems Say Yes.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Deciphering Donald Rumsfeld -- The Former Defense Secretary Becomes Subject of Oscar-Winner's Latest Documentary

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Does Republican Victory in Fla. Special Election Signal Doom for Dems?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Fmr. Defense Secretary William Cohen Grades U.S. Response to Ukrainian Crisis

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

The Dalai Lama: On World Violence, Capitalism, Pres. Obama, and His Thoughts About Pope Francis.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Ralph Nader on Third Parties & Former Congressman Steven LaTourette Takes on Tea Party Express' Amy Kremer

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Hillary Clinton: An Inside Look. Authors Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes On Their New Book HRC: State Secrets and the Rebirth of Hillary Clinton

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

TV Host & Former Mayor of Cincinnati Jerry Springer and Former Florida Governor Charlie Crist

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Can America Fix Its Broken Immigration System? Plus, How Safe Is Sochi?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Jesse Ventura On Possible White House Bid, Edward Snowden, and His New Talk Show.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Anthony Weiner Speaks Out!

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Legendary Newsman Dan Rather

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

What's Next for Edward Snowden?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Can Millennials Avoid Financial Doom? Plus, the Declining U.S.-Russian Relations.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2014)

Inside the Newseum

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

"Meet the Press" Moderator David Gregory With the Inside Scoop On DC Politics

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Doctors Weigh-in On 'Obamacare,' Plus, What's Behind the President's Problem With Millennials?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Polls: Obama's Thrill Is Gone; Distrust Among Voters Up

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

"Double Down" Authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann On Obama, the GOP, and 2016

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Bob Woodward On Obama, Ed Snowden, Washington Post's Future and More

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Dick Cheney On the GOP, Hillary, Preparing for Death and More

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Can Republicans Rebound by 2016?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Did the U.S. Spy On Its Allies?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Marianne Williamson and Ben Stein On What's Needed in DC

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Game Over in D.C.? Newt Gingrich On Who Won, Who Lost and What's Next

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Jesse Ventura Sounds Off

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Donald Trump Opens up On the Gov't Shutdown ... and Everything Else.

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Inequality for All: Robert Reich Warns of Threat to American Way of Life

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

D.C. Showdown: From Gun Control to Government Funding. What Happens Next?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Syria Crisis: Now What?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Crisis in Syria

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Van Jones and Amy Holmes Face Off

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Ron Paul Unfiltered. Plus, Pentagon Papers Leaker Daniel Ellsberg Takes On the NSA

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Gary Johnson Sounds Off. Plus, Should the U.S. Boycott the Winter Olympics in Russia?

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Does Eliot Spitzer Deserve a Second Chance? The Former N.Y. Governor Makes His Case to Re-Enter the Public Arena

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

August 1, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

July 25, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

July 18, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

July 11, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

July 5, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

June 27, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

June 20, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

June 13, 2013

TV14 • News, Talk & Interview • Episode (2013)

Fmr. Gov. Bill Richardson: Kasich & Jeb Could Give Hillary a Run for Her Money in General Election

Dem. Bill Bradley: Bernie Sanders' Surge Signals Democrats' Thirst for an Authentic Candidate

The Dalai Lama On What He Thinks About Netanyahu, Putin & Pres. Obama

Former Bush Insider: Trump May Turn GOP Debates Into 'Reality Show'

Hugh Hewitt: Rubio, Cruz & Jeb Could Do All-Spanish Debate; Hillary Can't Order at 'Taco Bell'

Ron Paul Sounds Off On the Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade Agreement

Willie Brown Responds to TV Mogul Who Blasted Obama As "White President in Blackface."

PBS' Tavis Smiley: Huge Mistake for the DNC to 'Coronate' Hillary; Says She's Not Royalty

Barney Frank: Joe Biden, Talented But Undisciplined; Can't Keep His Mouth Shut or Hands to Himself.

Former Sec. of State James Baker Says GOP Letter to Iran Is Wrong & Worrisome

Robert Reich Says Elizabeth Warren Won't Challenge Hillary, But He Wishes She Would

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Digital Technology Has Gone Further & Faster Than Privacy Legislation

FCC Commissioner Calls On FCC Chair to Release the Proposed ‘Net Neutrality’ Plan to the Public

Former G.W. Bush Cabinet Secretary Throws Full Support to Jeb for 2016

Former Sen. Jon Kyl: Obama Losing to Islamic Extremist All Over the World

Meghan McCain Calls Mike Huckabee's Beyonce Slams 'Crazy' and 'So Horribly Conservative.'

Former Nixon Adviser Says Obama's a Captive of the National Security 'Shadow Government'

Ex-CBS Reporter: Obama Takes Lack of Transparency & Aggression Toward Media to New Level

NBC's Chuck Todd On Why He Thinks Dems & Republicans Are 'Stale'

Dr. Ben Carson: Being President Not On My Bucket List, But I May Still Run

Jesse Ventura: Better Chance of Being Larry King's Wife Than Dying of Ebola

Dick Morris Blames Hillary's ''Nixonian' Quality' for His Fallout With the Clintons

Kentucky Congressman Yarmuth Says 2016 Nomination Is Hillary's 'For the Asking'

Ron Paul Opens up About Son Rand Paul's White House Hopes

Clay Aiken Gets a Little Help from His American Idol Friends for His Congressional Campaign

Clay Aiken's Political Opponent Says the 'Idol' Runner-Up Is a Good Entertainer; But Congress Isn't a Game Show!

John Sununu Says Obama Seems to Think There Are No Bad People in the World

GOP Maverick Tom Tancredo Backs Dr. Ben Carson for Republican Nomination

DNC Chair Dismisses Possible Paul Ryan White House Bid -- Says He's Not a Formidable Candidate

Rep. Paul Ryan: Obama Needs to Articulate Strategy to Defeat ISIS

Gen. Wesley Clark Doesn't Like the Pentagon Program to Militarize State & Local Police Forces

Gen. Wesley Clark Says Rand & Ron Paul Sound Like Tired Old Records On Foreign Policy

Gen. Wesley Clark: ISIS Is a Threat to America

Gen. Wesley Clark: There's Never Been Anyone Better Prepared for Oval Office Than Hillary Clinton

Director Rob Reiner Talks About Hollywood's Political Sway

Rob Reiner On Hillary Clinton: 'She's Very, Very Aggressive'

Rob Reiner Says 'Princess Bride, the Musical' Is Conceivable!

Rob Reiner: Tea Party Won't Let Boehner Make Immigration Deal

Rob Reiner: You Can't Negotiate With Extremists, Be They Hamas or the Tea Party

Rob Reiner Is 'Devastated' by Death of Robin Williams

Rob Reiner Opens up About His Battle With Depression: 'We Need to Normalize' Discussions About the Illness.

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) Calls CIA's Computer Spying an "Intolerable Abuse"

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL): I'll Happily Support Hillary

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) Blasts Republicans for Using Ebola Scare in Immigration Battle

Is 'Democratic-Socialist' Sen. Bernie Sanders Gearing up for a White House Bid?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Republicans Want to Politically Destroy Obama

Bill Richardson Talks About His Ongoing Rift With the Clintons & Why He's Not in the 'Suck up' Camp for Hillary

Bill Richardson Blames the Tea Party for the Immigration Crisis On the U.S. Southern Border

Bill Richardson Blasts Speaker Boehner's Threat to Sue Pres. Obama

Bill Richardson: Bill Clinton Is Still Mad at Me for Endorsing Obama in 2008

Ben Shapiro: Pres. Obama & Hillary Clinton Want to See “America Cut Down to Size.”

Dinesh D'Souza Says Hillary Clinton Ideologically More Like Obama Than She Is to Bill Clinton

Dinesh D'Souza Says Obama Intentionally Diminishing America's Power

Dan Savage Blasts Log Cabin Republicans; the Group's Head Fires Back.

Dan Savage On How Gays Are Portrayed in the Media

99% of Americans Are 'Doomed,' Says Money Guru Suze Orman

Financial Guru Suze Orman Would Choose Elizabeth Warren Over Hillary for President

Suze Orman Sounds Off On the Minimum Wage Debate

Meghan McCain Has No Love for the Secret Service

Meghan McCain Says Republicans Need to Do Less Judging and More Reaching Out

Meghan McCain: Conservative Women Are Bullied More

Meghan McCain: I Hate Karl Rove & His Suggestions About Hillary’s Health Are Disgusting

Meghan McCain: My Dad Could've Had Jesus Christ As His Running Mate and It Wouldn't Have Changed the Election

Bill Maher On Chris Christi: He Should've Run in 2012 While He Still Had That "New Candidate Smell"

Bill Maher On the Death Penalty: We’re Over Thinking It

Bill Maher On Why He Hopes Republicans Move to Impeach Obama

Bill Maher Wants to See Hillary Clinton & Elizabeth Warren Run On the "Granny Ticket"

Bill Maher Was Moved by Vanity Fair's Monica Lewinsky Piece

Bill Maher: Catholic Church Canonized Pope John Paul II for Good Publicity

Gays On TV Helped Change Attitudes Toward Homosexuality in the U.S., Says Bill Maher

You May Also Like

The View
TV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series (1996)
Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
ABC 20/20
TVPG • News, News Magazine • TV Series (1998)
ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
TVPG • News • TV Series (1952)
ABC This Week
TVPG • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1932)
FOX News Sunday
TV14 • News, Political • TV Series (1996)
ABC News Specials
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2005)
ABC Nightline
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1979)
Chumel Con Chumel Torres
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Latino • TV Series (2016)
Larry King Now
TV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2012)
Spoilers With Kevin Smith
TV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2012)
Page Six TV
TVPG • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2017)
With All Due Respect
TVG • News, Political • TV Series (2014)
ABC News Documentaries
TV14 • News, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

5 seasons available (549 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial