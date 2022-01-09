1 season available (1 episode)

PivotingPivoting

A comedy about three women altering their current paths through life.more

A comedy about three women altering their current paths through l...More

Starring: Eliza CoupeGinnifer GoodwinMaggie Q

TV14ComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Amy Has To Pick Up Her Kids from "If She Could See Us Now"

Amy Is Avoiding The Kids from "If She Could See Us Now"

Amy, Jodie, and Sarah At Colleen's Funeral from "If She Could See Us Now"

Jodie Has A Job Interview At A Grocery Store from "If She Could See Us Now"

Jodie Impresses Her Personal Trainer from "If She Could See Us Now"

Sarah And Amy Share Big News from "If She Could See Us Now"

Preview: This Gift Card Is Expired from "My Friend Died!"

Cast Chat: Ginnifer Goodwin Introduces Jodie

Cast Chat: Maggie Q Introduces Sarah

Eliza Coupe Introduces Amy

Preview: It's Time For A Picnic

About this Show

Pivoting

A comedy about three women altering their current paths through life.

Starring: Eliza CoupeGinnifer GoodwinMaggie QTommy DeweyJT Neal

TV14ComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Trophy Wife
TVPG • Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer
TV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Two Pink Doors
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Dollface
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Cleaning Lady
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Enlisted
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
High Fidelity
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Everyone is Doing Great
Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Happy Endings
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
PEN15
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Call Me Kat
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Work in Progress
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Big Leap
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
State of Georgia
TV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Champaign, Ill
Comedy • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
GET ALL THREE
Hulu + Live TV
DISNEY+ AND ESPN+
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu appLive sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.