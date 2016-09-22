1 season available

Pitch

TV14 • Sports, Drama • TV Series • 2016

Pitch is the dramatic and inspirational story of a young pitcher who becomes the first woman to play Major League Baseball. A beautiful, tough and gi...more

Start watching Pitch

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (10 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

A tough and gifted athlete is vaulted into instant fame when she’s called up by the San Diego Padres to make her Major League debut.
Episode 2

The Interim

Ginny attempts to fit in with the team, in spite of a sexist comment Al made about her years ago resurfacing.
Episode 3

Beanball

Ginny is rattled when she spots her ex-boyfriend on the rival team.
Episode 4

The Break

Mike is subjected to a serious injury that could potentially affect his spot in the MLB All-Star Game.
Episode 5

Alfonzo Guzman-Chavez

The Padres are on pins and needles as rumors swirl around the team potentially trading Blip.
Episode 6

Wear It

Upon signing a huge deal with Nike, Ginny feels an overwhelming sense of pressure, which leads to a night of rebellion and a mandatory therapist session.
Episode 7

San Francisco

Amelia and Oscar work together to combat the latest scandal involving Ginny.
Episode 8

Unstoppable Forces & Immovable Objects

A rain delay at Petco Park causes the team to hold Kangaroo Court in the clubhouse in order to pass the time.
Episode 9

Scratched

Mike becomes the biggest news story in the MLB when rumors start about him waiving his no-trade clause.
Episode 10

Don't Say It

Ross warns the Padres that Ginny is dangerously close to her pitching limit, but management is reluctant to end her season.

Blip Questions Mike About His Return

Charlie Gives Ginny One More Start Despite the Possibility of an Injury

Ginny Is Close to Pitching a No Hitter

Ginny Is Interviewed at Petco Park

Ginny Shows up to Noah's Show

Mike Talks to Al About the Way He Handled Leaving the Team

Oscar Asks Mike What He Thinks About Benching Ginny

Tensions Are Running High

Al Knows That Oscar Is Seeing Natalie

Amelia Talks to Mike About the Trading Rumors

Charlie and Oscar Talk About the Possibilities of Having New Catcher

Evelyn Wants to Invest in Will's Restaurant

Ginny and Blip Taunt Mike at Practice

Ginny Tries to Talk Mike Into Staying

Ginny Turns Down a Dinner Date

Mike Gets a Call from the Cubs

Mike Talks With Oscar and Charlie

Al Makes Mike Sit the Rest of the Game Out

Amelia Helps Will Out With Some Money

Charlie Wants to Speak With the Grounds Keeper

Ginny Finds Out What Kangaroo Court Is from "Unstoppable Forces & Immovable Objects"

Mike Becomes Cranky When Their Game Gets Rained Out from "Unstoppable Forces & Immovable Objects"

Mike Tells Blip to Call a Kangaroo Court from "Unstoppable Forces & Immovable Objects"

Oscar Asks Mike if He Would Like to Leave the Padres

Preview: "Scratched"

Will Surprises Ginny During the Rain Delay

Preview: "Unstoppable Forces & Immovable Objects"

Al Tells Ginny She Is Not Starting the Next Game

Ginny and Mike Bicker About Their Positions

Ginny Is Told That There Is No Way to Stop Her Nude Photos

Ginny's Nude Photos Are Going to Be Released

Ginny's Pitch Wins the Padres the Game

Oscar and Mike Have a Talk About the New Recruit

San Diego Padres Nude Photo Shoot

Preview: "San Francisco"

Charlie, Al, and Oscar Discuss Ginny's Nike Party

Ginny Has a Panic Attack When She Sees Her Nike Ads

Ginny Shares Her Feelings About Playing in the Major Leagues

Mike Asks Ginny if She Is Having a Panic Attack

Mike Shows up at His Ex's House

Preview: "Wear It"

The Nike Party Begins As Ginny and the Team Arrive

Ginny Lets Her Hair Down

Blip Talks About the Possibility of Being Traded With Mike and Ginny

Blip Worries About the Trading Rumors

Mike Does His Best to Ease Everyone's Nerves in the Locker Room

Mike Is Surprised When He Is Turned Down by Amelia

Oscar Realizes He Got the Wrong Assistant

Preview: "Alfonzo Guzman-Chavez"

Al Luongo Shares the Story of How He Met His Wife With Ginny from "The Break"

Amelia Talks About Mike's Potential Broadcast Career After Baseball

Evelyn Sanders Expresses Her Sadness To Blip from "The Break"

Ginny's Mom Drops a Bomb On Her the Night Before the All-Star Game

Mike Gets a Taste of What It's Like to Be in Broadcast

Mike Offers to Accompany Ginny to Dinner With Her Mom from "The Break"

Oscar Leaves for Amsterdam

Preview: "The Break"

Al Luongo Manipulates the Situation from "Beanball"

Amelia Leaves After a Night With Mike from "Beanball"

Ginny Gets a Special Gift from Drake

Ginny Rants About Her Teammates

Ginny Wants Revenge for Her Teammate

Mike Talks to Ginny About Her Fastball from "Beanball"

Oscar's Perfect Storm

An Unbelievable Rookie from "Beanball"

Al Luongo Is Out!

Al Luongo's Public Apology

Blip Needs His Lucky T-Shirt

Ginny Baker On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ginny Discusses Her Future in the Major Leagues

