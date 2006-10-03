About this Show
Picket Fences
Tom Skerritt and Kathy Baker lead an ensemble cast in the Twentieth Century Fox International Television one-hour dramatic series PICKET FENCES, created and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley. The show also stars Costas Mandylor, Lauren Holly, Adam Wylie, Don Cheadle, Justin Shenkarow, Holly Marie Combs and Zelda Rubenstein. Weaving together the homespun familiarity of small-town America with the eccentric and unpredictable rhythms of modern life, PICKET FENCES offers a view of rural middle America, which is often as odd, amusing, and dramatic as anything in the big city. A single storyline runs through each episode, entwining the social, medical, political, legal, and criminal arenas and examining the threads that tie individuals to families and families to their communities.
