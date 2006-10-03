4 seasons available (88 episodes)

Picket Fences

Tom Skerritt and Kathy Baker lead an ensemble cast in the Twentieth Century Fox International Television one-hour dramatic series PICKET FENCES, created and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley. The show also stars Costas Mandylor, Lauren Holly, Adam Wylie, Don Cheadle, Justin Shenkarow, Holly Marie Combs and Zelda Rubenstein. Weaving together the homespun familiarity of small-town America with the eccentric and unpredictable rhythms of modern life, PICKET FENCES offers a view of rural middle America, which is often as odd, amusing, and dramatic as anything in the big city. A single storyline runs through each episode, entwining the social, medical, political, legal, and criminal arenas and examining the threads that tie individuals to families and families to their communities.more

Tom Skerritt and Kathy Baker lead an ensemble cast in the Twentie...More

Starring: Tom SkerrittKathy BakerCostas Mandylor

DramaTV Series1992

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Picket Fences

Tom Skerritt and Kathy Baker lead an ensemble cast in the Twentieth Century Fox International Television one-hour dramatic series PICKET FENCES, created and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley. The show also stars Costas Mandylor, Lauren Holly, Adam Wylie, Don Cheadle, Justin Shenkarow, Holly Marie Combs and Zelda Rubenstein. Weaving together the homespun familiarity of small-town America with the eccentric and unpredictable rhythms of modern life, PICKET FENCES offers a view of rural middle America, which is often as odd, amusing, and dramatic as anything in the big city. A single storyline runs through each episode, entwining the social, medical, political, legal, and criminal arenas and examining the threads that tie individuals to families and families to their communities.

Starring: Tom SkerrittKathy BakerCostas MandylorLauren HollyFyvush Finkel

DramaTV Series1992

You May Also Like

Friday Night Lights
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Party of Five
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Succession
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Devious Maids
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2013)
Carnivale
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2003)
Tyrant
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2014)
A Teacher
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Outsiders
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2016)
Parenthood
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2010)
Crazy Love
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2017)
Lovecraft Country
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Path
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2016)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Big Love
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2006)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$64.99/mo^
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Price will increase to $69.99/month on 12/21/2021

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.