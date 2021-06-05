Philadelphia Flower Show - Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece

In the year of the pandemic, park usage is surging in major cities, an estimated 18.2 million Americans are becoming new gardeners. One of the big reasons is the fact that plants and nature have the power to relieve stress and improve overall wellness. Bringing it all together is the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. The nation's oldest flower show is outdoors for the first time in its 193-year history. The setting is Philadelphia's hidden gem, a the 350-acre FDR Park. It is an urban oasis of lakes, meadows and nearly 200 species of birds and other wildlife, designed by the legendary Olmsted Brothers more than a century ago. Come inside the Flower Show, learn how to improve your gardening, bring some serenity to your life, and see first hand Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.