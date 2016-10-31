2 seasons available

People of Earth is an American comedy television series created by David Jenkins abou...more

People of Earth is an American comedy television series created b...More

Episode 1

New Beginnings

In the season two premiere, Ozzie tries to get the group back together after learning the members of StarCrossed were on the ship as kids. And the aliens are under new management.
Episode 2

Uneasy Alliance

Agent Foster meets with StarCrossed. Yvonne leads a small team to search for Gerry - unaware hes been abducted. Meanwhile, on the ship, Jeff asks Gerry for advice on his new boss.
Episode 3

Gerry's Return

Gerry returns to Earth and StarCrossed, but Yvonne has a rule about not dating other experiencers, putting their romantic relationship at risk. Ozzie & Foster contact Walsh.
Episode 4

Always a Day Away

Gina uses her birthday party to distract Agent Foster so that Ozzie can sneak out to meet Walsh.
Episode 5

Why Can't We Be Friends?

Ozzie confronts Walsh about being an alien. Richard gets fired from his job and joins Agent Foster on her search for Walsh.
Episode 6

Aftermath

The group copes with a tragedy. Agent Foster reports back to the FBI. Jonathan Walsh and Don have reservations about the alien mission.
Episode 7

Bee Kind

The group asks Agent Foster for help with an investigation. Chelsea and her husband go to marriage counseling. Jeff blames Don for bringing an intruder onto the ship.
Episode 8

Alien Experiencer Expo

When the group attends an alien experiencer convention, Gina meets one of her therapy heroes. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Agent Foster receive unexpected news.
Episode 9

Truth or Dare

Richard sues his employer for wrongful termination with the help of the group. Agent Foster goes to Gina with a personal problem. And Jeff is blackmailed by Eric.
Episode 10

Game Night

On the season finale, Gerry and Yvonne host a group game night. Agent Foster meets a person from her past. Walsh, Jeff, Don, and Kurt enact their mutiny against Eric.

About this Show

People of Earth

People of Earth is an American comedy television series created by David Jenkins about a support group for alien abductees.

Starring: Wyatt CenacAna GasteyerOscar NunezMichael CassidyAlice Wetterlund

Creator: David Jenkins

