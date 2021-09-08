1 season available (1 episode)

Pandya Store (Hindi)

TV Series

Gautam and Dhara sacrifice a lot to raise his brothers Dev, Shiva and Krish while man...more

Gautam and Dhara sacrifice a lot to raise his brothers Dev, Shiva...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month*.

New subscribers only. *Price will increase to $6.99/month on 10/8/21.

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

Raavi's Extreme Step

Krish tricks Raavi into ruining her dress so that she has no option but to wear the outfit gifted by Gautam. However, Raavi takes an extreme step to wreck his plans.

About this Show

Pandya Store (Hindi)

Gautam and Dhara sacrifice a lot to raise his brothers Dev, Shiva and Krish while managing the shop. Will things change once the brothers get married?

TV Series

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month*

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
*Price will increase to $12.99/month on 10/8/21.
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $6.99/month on 10/8/21.
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on