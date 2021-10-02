About this Show
Pacific Airshow
Pacific Airshow is not just an Airshow. It’s a global spectacle-scale event that celebrates the love, patriotism and awe-inspiring feats of aviation with the enticing thrill of sports, entertainment, art and technology - backed by Southern California’s most iconic beachfront destination. This year’s Pacific Airshow will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels celebrating their 75th Anniversary tour and flying their new F/A-18 Super Hornets. The Blue Angels will be joined by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds celebrating their 50th anniversary season, the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team led by Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, U.S. Navy Growler Legacy Flight demonstration team featuring two EA-18Gs, a variant of the F/A-18 F Super Hornet, the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team, world-class civilian aerobatic performers and many more.