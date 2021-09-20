1 season available (1 episode)

Ordinary JoeOrdinary Joe

Life is all about the choices one makes -- and sometimes, what one does in a single m...more

Life is all about the choices one makes -- and sometimes, what on...More

Starring: James WolkNatalie MartinezElizabeth Lail

TV14DramaTV Series2021
  • hd

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Episode 1

Way Leads on to Way

After his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau is faced with a pivotal decision that steers his life down three drastically different paths.

First Look: Ordinary Joe Premiere

About this Show

Ordinary Joe

Life is all about the choices one makes -- and sometimes, what one does in a single moment can change everything. Joe Kimbreau faces one of these decisions at his college graduation, leading to three parallel stories that diverge from that night. Each path finds Joe with a different career -- as a nurse, a police officer or a rock star -- along with different friendships, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways things change -- and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no "right" choice; no matter what happens, Joe's life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable -- and beautiful.

Starring: James WolkNatalie MartinezElizabeth LailCharlie Barnett

TV14DramaTV Series2021
  • hd

