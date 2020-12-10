About this Show
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway
Hosted by Tina Fey, Broadway's brightest stars take to the streets to perform hit numbers from today's biggest shows, including "Ain't Too Proud," "Chicago," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Jagged Little Pill," "Jersey Boys" and "Mean Girls."
Host: Tina Fey
