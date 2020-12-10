One Night Only: The Best of BroadwayOne Night Only: The Best of Broadway

TVPGAward Shows & Events • Music • Musicals • TV Series • 2020

Hosted by Tina Fey, Broadway's brightest stars take to the streets to perform hit num...more

Hosted by Tina Fey, Broadway's brightest stars take to the street...More

Find titles like One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.
Details

About this Show

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

Hosted by Tina Fey, Broadway's brightest stars take to the streets to perform hit numbers from today's biggest shows, including "Ain't Too Proud," "Chicago," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Jagged Little Pill," "Jersey Boys" and "Mean Girls."

Host: Tina Fey

TVPGAward Shows & Events, Music, MusicalsTV Series • 2020
You May Also Like
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!
Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2020)
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
TVPG • Award Shows & Events, Family • TV Series (2017)
Nurses
TVPG • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2020)
CMA Country Christmas
TVPG • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on