About this Show
October Road
Nick Garrett left home ten years ago on what was intended to be a few weeks of backpacking in Europe – a few weeks turned into a decade and a successful career as an author in New York City. His best-selling novel centered on friends and family, betraying those he loved. When invited back to his hometown for a one-day seminar at a local university, Nick decides to stay and face the past he left behind, hoping to reconnect with those who knew him when and the ones who love him still.